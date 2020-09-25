IF THE HAT FITS: Celebrating the boys and girls of fall

The season has officially changed from summer to fall — and with it, an assortment of my favorite things.
Hoodie weather, bonfires, pumpkin spice — yes, I’m that basic — and a turning point for fall sports.
In football, district play has begun. Area teams began their march toward playoff contention on Friday, with the hopes of playing deep into November.
I had a coach tell me once about district play that “every game matters. But these matter a little bit more.” And I’d say that’s pretty true.
I’m more than excited to be able to start experiencing games in “football weather.” Something just feels right about putting on your favorite pullover or hoodie sporting your team’s colors and attending a game where the temperature doesn’t even sniff getting above 70 degrees.
But there’s more than that going on, as fall baseball and softball have begun postseason play.
Small schools have already completed their district tournaments, with regionals and state to follow in the coming weeks to kick off October.
As much as cooler weather and football go together, so does October playoffs on the diamond. If your mom isn’t wrapped up in four blankets and drinking hot chocolate while yelling at you to choke up on the bat even though you just hit a walk-off dinger over the right field wall, then it just doesn’t feel right.
Also, don’t forget about volleyball and cross country having playoffs later in the month as well. And basketball will be just right around the corner. Thanks, October.
There’s a change in the weather, and a change in our lives as we continue to navigate through the 2020-2021 academic year.
New challenges will arise, sure. But there are also new opportunities to make a memory, to forge new relationships, and for our seniors, to leave a lasting legacy on their schools and communities.
I’ll be celebrating my 29th year on this earth on Sunday. I always look forward to my birthday because, well, cake. But also because that means there’s a turning point in the year.
Fall sports championships, winter sports on the horizon, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas — it’s a time of year that helps bring us together. And sure, things are going to be different as we continue to live with coronavirus. But some things will always stay the same.
I guess what I’m trying to say is, Happy Fall, Y’all. Let’s make some memories that we’ll be talking about around the bonfire for years to come.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
