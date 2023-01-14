It's that time of year once again.
The annual Pitt 8 Conference basketball tournament is finally back, and it's one of my favorite weeks of the year.
Can you believe that we've been doing this for more than a century?
And every year, you can expect thrilling games, raucous crowds, fantastic finishes, and a whole lot of camaraderie. This tournament is special because it's a tournament with family, friends, and neighbors from all across the area converging for five nights of high school basketball.
This is the 110th edition of the Pitt 8 and my third conference tourney to be covering as sports editor here at the McAlester News-Capital. And I've been hard at work for weeks behind the scenes preparing for all the upcoming action.
But my love for this tournament and conference started many years ago.
My parents were Kiowa grads, my older sister was a Cowgirl, and I soon followed in their footsteps. And just like many generations of my family, I too found a love for basketball.
Truthfully, I wasn't a very good player. I was fast and could play some pretty decent defense, but that was about the extent of my contributions. Still, I proudly wore the name on the front of my jersey and looked forward to game nights.
I especially looked forward to Pitt 8 week, because that meant a week-long reunion with my friends around the conference while making a lot of memories.
It's fun to look back on it all now, and cool to see a lot of us have grown up and have been building our adult lives. There are, sadly, those that didn't get to make it to 2023, and they are dearly missed. However, we still carry their memories with us to this day.
But when I walk into these gyms and cover these games, it's like we're all together again. I take a moment to close my eyes, remembering my friend — and the memories all come flooding back.
And when I cover these games, I see the same struggles and triumphs on the court that we all went through when we were their age, and I know we'd be reliving the glory days just like it were yesterday while watching this latest generation forge their own journeys.
So I'm issuing a challenge to all of you for the next week. For you players, make the best of every moment. Trust me, you're going to miss this when it's all over, but you'll carry those memories with you forever.
Fans, cheer your absolute heart out. Give it your all, scream so loud your vocal cords are begging for that break on Wednesday night, and try to see who can have the rowdiest student section of the week. Just keep up great sportsmanship while you do it.
And to those that will, like me, be getting a trip down memory lane, maybe call up a few of your old teammates. See if they want to take in a game together, or sit down for dinner sometime and catch up. Relive the old days, and maybe capture that youthful spirit once again — even if only for a little while.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
