IF THE HAT FITS: Caught under the spell of local athletics

Welcome, foolish mortals, to the scariest time of the season!
Okay, so it's not scary like "ahhh, monsters!" but more scary excited for what we've got going on right now in local high school sports.
We've got our fast-pitch softball all-area team that is debuting today, following up from last week's fall baseball team. Congratulations to everyone who made the list, and congrats to every single player and team in the area on notching another fall season.
I'll also have a few extras from some other fall sports soon as well, so make sure and keep an eye out.
Speaking of fall sports, football now has one final week of the regular season to play following last night's games. It's always a bittersweet time because some teams are seeing their seasons come to an end, but it also means the playoffs are right around the corner.
Playoff time in Oklahoma is always a thrilling time, and I can't wait to see how our area teams fair as they all chase the coveted prize of a gold ball. So, we'll hopefully be seeing you all play well into December.
And speaking of December, winter sports are on deck next.
Basketball is starting Tuesday for non-football schools, with the rest to follow in a few weeks. Wrestling will also get into full swing, with boys and girls across the state eagerly returning to the mat.
And that's just the next few months! I'm going to try to be there to cover it all, and highlight the next sports seasons that will be taking their turn wowing fans and giving their schools and communities even more to cheer for every night.
As I've mentioned before, the start of new seasons is always exciting due to the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Who will be the next team to hit that overtime buzzer-beater, to get that pin, to make a state tournament, to win a championship? I don't know, but I'm ready to find out.
Sports tend to cast a spell on us all. They bring out the best of us, bring us together, and instill a deepened sense of pride in our towns and our communities. I was talking with a coach the other day, and he brought up how incredible it is that local people give unwavering support to their towns and schools, and to each other as well. That's what makes our little corner of Oklahoma so special.
So have your fun this weekend, soak it all in, and be ready for the next chapters in the coming weeks. Here's to hoping they're filled with many more treats than tricks.
Happy Halloween!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
