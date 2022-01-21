It's Championship Saturday, and we're once again going to put a crown on two area teams.
It's the final day of the week-long Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, culminating in the championship matchups tonight. But the journey to get here has been just as exciting.
Starting on Monday, one local athlete reached a career milestone as Pittsburg's Cole Allen surpassed 1,000 career points in a win against Canadian.
On Tuesday, Stuart's Connor Clayton soared to rattle a dunk in the Hornets' opening-round win, and Savanna and Crowder battled in a defensive slugfest in the final game of the night.
After a brief rest on Wednesday, Thursday saw four girls teams vying for a coveted spot in the championship game. The Pittsburg Lady Panthers took down the Canadian Lady Cougars to secure their spot, and Crowder and Stuart fought in an instant classic, back-and-forth battle — with the Lady Hornets holding on for the win.
Because of deadlines, I'm writing this on Friday afternoon before the next round of games start. But I have no doubt that many more exciting moments have occurred.
That's just scratching the surface of the action we've seen this week, and it's been an absolute honor to be courtside for it all this week.
As a Pitt 8 alum myself, I know how special this week is to so many people around the area. It's kind of like a big family reunion, and it's really cool to see people from other towns and schools cheering eachother on.
So thank you all for joining along with me this week. Being a one-man show, covering 19 games in five days is a lot, and I'll no doubt be sleeping all day Sunday just to try to reset before another week.
But it's also so much fun for me, and I'm so fortunate to be able to do this for yet another year.
And with the conclusion of the tournament tonight, the next step in the basketball season is just ahead with the playoffs.
The postseason is right around the corner, and all our area teams will be fighting to advance to the pinnacle of high school basketball — the state tournament in Oklahoma City.
And once again, I'll be right there courtside to report on it all. Thanks to the lack of proper cloning technology, I can't be everywhere at once. But you can bet that just as our local teams are busting their tails to get the job done, so will I.
So all of that to say, good luck to all our area teams not just in tonight's championships, but throughout the remainder of the season and the playoffs.
You've already made your schools and communities so proud, and I can't wait to see the heights you all reach.
