IF THE HAT FITS: Calculating the (after)math of playoff expansion

We’re living through unprecedented times…again.
This week, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced that it is expanding its football playoffs to any team that wishes to qualify after the effects of COVID-19 have ravaged schedules across the state.
I know this wasn’t an easy decision, and I want to thank associate director Mike Whaley for meeting with media members so we can get a handle on all the changes being made to the playoffs this year.
Rankings, play-in games, COVID eliminations, and playoff extensions are all now a part of the system set up to try to crown a champion in all classes. It’s a lot, to say the least.
Any team wishing to participate will be allowed to opt in for the play-in round. If a team has to cancel due to a COVID situation, the team it previously beat in the earlier round will have the option to take their place instead. All of this also means adding an extra week to the postseason.
It’s like March Madness — but with a lot more madness and way less March.
Again, I commend the OSSAA for doing everything they can to allow student athletes across the state the chance to compete. After what happened in the spring, I know that each and every game is honestly a gift that no one is taking for granted.
Many players I’ve talked to this season time and time again have told me the same thing: they’re grateful for a chance to play ball. For some of them, this may be the last time they ever do it. I get that, and know how special this is.
I know there’s no perfect scenario, and the governing body for high school sports in the state was caught in an impossible situation. To use the words of Whaley during his conference call with the state media, “this is a once-in-a-lifetime scenario.”
And boy, is it a doozy.
You know that scene from "The Hangover" when Zach Galifianakis is basically doing his version of "Rain Man" and calculating a plethora of scenarios while counting cards? That’s what the next few weeks are going to feel like.
So, I guess what I’m saying is: buckle up, folks. 2020 has been the year of expecting the unexpected to the nth degree. With the expanded playoffs and emergency policies put into place, just about anything goes. Even if you lose, you’re still technically not out just yet.
To harken to another meme, this feels like a dog drinking coffee in a burning building. Even after we finally do crown a champion, I have a feeling we’ll be talking about the 2020 season for years to come.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
