IF THE HAT FITS: Bringing gold back to southeastern Oklahoma

Last Saturday still feels like a dream.
I started the day at around 6 a.m., getting up before my alarm. It had been a late night of covering football the previous evening, but here I was up before the sun and ready to hit the road again.
I arrived at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City shortly after 9 a.m. Lines had already started forming outside, fans buzzing with caffeine and excitement. It's not every day your team plays on Championship Saturday inside softball's most storied venue.
But as I made my way into the press box, I too could feel that something was brewing.
Mind you, I was personally running on fumes at this point due to the long week of traveling nearly 1,000 miles around the state to cover as much as possible. I can't make it or cover everything, but dang it, I try. In any case, the importance of the day had me restless, so I made my way down to the field to talk with the Stuart softball team.
I met with coach Chance Chapman as his team was taking a bit of batting practice. He said his team was loose and confident, and figured the key to the game would come down to play at the plate. I spoke with a few of the players, who told lighthearted jokes as they warmed up with a game of catch.
I made my way to the dugout, and started to soak up the scene myself. I've covered games in many cool places, and this was yet another to add to the list. After chatting with some fans, I grabbed my camera and went to work.
Well, I think it's safe to say you all know what happened from there. The Lady Hornets made history, earning a championship 58 years in the making.
I'm a local kid, and have known Chapman quite literally my entire life. So I'll be honest, I too shed some tears interviewing him afterward. I see first hand at all our area schools just how hard these coaches and student-athletes work year in and year out. So to see all that hard work pay off with a state championship? It's just as sweet for me as it is for you all.
I immediately went to work, coordinated with the design efforts in McAlester, and it all ended in a championship section in Tuesday's paper of which I'm extremely proud.
That was my third state championship to cover in 2022 after covering back-to-back girls basketball championship wins with Pittsburg and McAlester back in March. And I've got each special section and tournament bracket framed and hanging in my house, serving as constant reminders of those amazing moments.
I absolutely love this job. It's so demanding, so challenging, and sometimes leaves me feeling absolutely defeated like I'm not good enough. But when people read the stories, check out the photos, and share the coverage? It rewards me more than you'll know.
We have a great thing going in our corner of Oklahoma, and I'm absolutely honored to be along for the ride with you all.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.