IF THE HAT FITS: Bring on the positivity

Every so often, I get a much-needed reminder of all the good in the world.
There were several instances in the past week that have reminded me of that. I’ve written a few times about capturing and holding on to those bright moments, but I should take my own advice.
Earlier this week, I attended a Buffs football practice. I was there to talk to a few seniors and, quite frankly, get out of the office a bit — sorry, boss.
But the energy at practice was great. There was hard work being put in, no doubt about that. But there was also laughter, and camaraderie. Bonds and relationships were being forged right before my very eyes.
After practice, I spoke with a couple seniors. The last few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to talk to some amazing young people, and this week added another two great interviews under my belt.
There was so much positivity, it was infectious. Despite everything that has been thrown at these young people, they continue to push forward and relish every moment while they can.
As if that wasn’t enough of a boost to my humanity, I got another while covering volleyball on Thursday.
It was Senior Night, and with that comes all the emotions and pride from the last four years. But McAlester took it a step further, and honored the opposing seniors and their coach as well. They were each given a rose, and their smiles shown bright — even from behind their masks.
The game was a back-and-forth battle, filled with an electricity in the air. Fans roared, and the Lady Buffs secured a hard-fought victory. For the seniors, years of hard work led to the moment, and the payoff of being able to do that in front of their home fans is something they’ll always remember.
And then of course came the action of Friday night, filled with football and all the sights and sounds that go with it.
I’ve hardly done any sleeping this week. Partly because it’s a prerequisite for journalists to have insomnia. But also because of the energy that I’ve absorbed while on the job. Oh, and lots of coffee and Red Bull.
People can make you smile, make you laugh, make you remember all the good in the world. So, I’m glad I started taking my own advice and started looking for the light, even while sometimes feeling surrounded by seemingly unending darkness.
Because the good is there, folks. You may not always see it or feel its effects, but if we capture the moment like our students are doing, then the kids — and us — will be alright.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.