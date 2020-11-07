IF THE HAT FITS: Boot, scoot, and boogie-ing from McAlester to Stillwater

I can’t dance. Well, I can — but not well. So I’ll leave that to the professionals.
This week, I’ve had the opportunity to share with you all something pretty special. You see, six members of the Oklahoma State pom team actually hail from right here in McAlester, and they agreed to sit down for an interview several weeks ago.
Now, our conversation has finally been debuted, and I hope you’ve all followed along.
I want to thank Maddie Carr, Halee Simpson, Kaylee Light, Alizabeth Wallace, Carlye Kennedy, and Kamri Light for visiting with me. I had an absolute blast, and hope that they enjoyed sharing their stories.
These ladies are a special group of ladies. They’ve worked hard to reach some very lofty goals, and through it all still — instead of wanting to talk about themselves — wanted to give thanks to those that helped them along the way.
They thanked friends, family, parents, dance instructors, role models and more. And they were especially thankful for the opportunity to be on this journey with friends they have had since childhood. Friends that have become like sisters.
Speaking of role models, these ladies themselves talked about realizing that they were becoming impactful figures in the lives of so many young girls around Oklahoma. I especially liked the visual of when Carlye Kennedy said that as soon as they put on those sparkles, it lights up the faces of all the little girls they meet.
The former Lady Buffs also talked about coming back home to McAlester and giving back just like those that had come before them. They talked about the importance it can have on the community, and how they feel that much more connected to their community.
There were fun anecdotes about memorable moments during games, bonding with each other — their parents bonded together, too — and becoming a part of something that can make a difference for so many people.
I think that’s the thing I love most about this story. These women grew up, worked hard, and are now seeing it pay off as they dance on one of the biggest stages in Oklahoma. But it’s their love for their home town and community that keeps bringing them back, and helping to inspire a new generation.
And that’s something that gives us all a reason to dance about.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.