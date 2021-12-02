IF THE HAT FITS: Becoming a Buffs fan all over again

Allow me to tell you a story.
Growing up in Pittsburg County, it wasn’t uncommon for students from other schools to flock to McAlester football games. But I got fully immersed into local football culture when my little brother Heith became a Buffalo.
His freshman year in 2013, we were excited to learn that he was awarded a varsity suit. We attended every single McAlester game, and I learned what it really meant to be a Buffs fan.
So naturally, I was in attendance at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater when McAlester faced off against Guthrie in the title game. Although the Buffs came home with a silver ball, I left feeling a lot of pride for a school I had never even attended.
Over the years, that pride grew. As my brother worked up the ranks to a varsity starter, he accomplished something even more valuable — becoming a part of the Buffalo Family. We were all welcomed with open arms.
I was sad when it came time for Heith’s graduation. Don’t get me wrong, I was so happy and proud of the young man my brother had become through his time at McAlester. But his graduation meant no more Friday nights, and we wouldn’t be seeing so many amazing people on a weekly basis.
How silly it was for me to think then that it was all over.
Those friendships and connections we made here? They never went away. It got to a point where all I had to do was inform someone that “I’m Heith’s brother,” and it was like I was a long-lost cousin back for a family reunion.
Being back on the sidelines the past two years has been incredible. I’ve been reminded time and time again what being a McAlester fan is like, and how much Buffs and Lady Buffs athletics mean to this community.
This Saturday, I will walk the sidelines as the Buffs compete for a state championship once again. And since I’m writing this on Thursday, I have no idea how the game has turned out.
But what I do know is that these kids will represent their community well. Edmond will turn into West McAlester as fans flock to the stadium, and we’ll all be cheering as this team plays on the state’s biggest stage.
Times like these are special, McAlester. Hold on to them, cherish every single moment, soak in every memory as it’s birthed in real-time.
Because when I look at players on the sidelines Saturday night, I’m going to see my 15-year-old little brother smiling back at me from under that helmet. I’m going to see my family in the stands, and I’m going to see myself in that stressed-out sibling that is trying to manifest everything to go right on the field.
McAlester, you welcomed me and my family with open arms all those years ago. I couldn’t be more proud of this community that I now call home, and have been honored to go on this journey with you all this season.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
