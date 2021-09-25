IF THE HAT FITS: An ode to an athlete's final game

We all know of the highs that come from playing and watching sports.
Those thrilling finishes that put you on the edge of your seat, the roar of the crowd as your team is victorious, and the smiles that seem to last for days after a satisfying win.
But there is another side to it all — when a season comes to an end.
As the fall baseball and fast-pitch softball playoffs have begun, there’s also been teams that are closing the book on their seasons.
And it never gets any easier, especially for those seniors that have played their final game for their school — and quite possibly, for good.
I was one of those kids. Clearly I’m not the most athletic, but I enjoyed my time as an athlete. Because it’s more than just the games.
It’s the team bonding, those memorable moments both on and off the playing surface, and the feeling of accomplishment as your tired and sore body crawled into bed that evening after a hard-fought game.
And when it all comes to an end? Well, it’s soul crushing.
I remember my last game at Kiowa my senior year. It wasn’t the loss that hurt so much as it was the fact that I’d never be putting that uniform on again. Every athlete knows that when you wear the name of your town and school on your chest, you’re representing something bigger than yourself.
It’s about your community, who has talked about you and your teammates the last four years in the coffee shop, the cafe, or at the post office. It’s about your family, who has watched you grow from a wide-eyed teenager into a powerful young adult. And it’s about you discovering so much more about yourself than you thought possible.
Now, I don’t mean to bring the mood down with this. Actually, my intention is the opposite. You see, sure, you’re taking off that uniform. But you join a long line of alumni that have been in your shoes, and represent the progression that has come before you and the start of the next chapter for those next in line.
And those hugs after that last game? Those are actually some of the best. Because while you may be crying your eyes out that it’s over, it’s those loving embraces that helped remind you that it was all worth it.
So to those of you that are seeing your seasons and careers come to an end, I offer a salute. You’ve made us all proud, and you’ve given the next generation something for which to aim as they begin their journeys — just as you did all those years ago.
Oh, and welcome to the club of being alumni. I promise, it’s just as fun on this side of game day as it is during your careers.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
