IF THE HAT FITS: Almost ready for some football

The time has come as football season is finally upon us. Well, almost.
This weekend is the last one without high school football for the next few months. Teams will be participating in scrimmages on Friday, and some will even start their seasons the following Friday during Zero Week.
The return of Friday night lights is enough to excite anyone, and there are many reasons why fans across the area are thrilled to get back into the stands and cheer on their teams.
I talked with players and coaches throughout the summer, and they all shared a common theme — they were hungry to get back out to the field and compete.
Teams will be chasing history, they’ll be writing new chapters in their storied legacies, and they’ll once again bring communities together every week for a chance to witness greatness.
So enjoy the quiet now. Because soon, you’ll hear the sound of shrill referee whistles, the clacking as pads collide, a coach or two yelling instructions, and the roar of the fans as their team scores in dramatic fashion.
We'll be starting in the August heat, but that will fade into frigid nights bundled up with a blanket sporting your school's logo. Fans will be clad head to toe in team's colors, students will show up in clever themed costumes, bands will play loud and carefully-orchestrated sets, and cheer and pom squads will dazzle and pump up the crowd as they show off their skills and help support their teams.
One of my favorite parts of the game day experience happens shortly before kickoff. The crowd is buzzing, the players are restless, and there's an electricity in the air that courses energy throughout the entire stadium.
It builds and builds, finally releasing the controlled chaos at the first kick and lasting until the final whistle.
I know I’m eagerly looking forward to it, and our team here at the McAlester News-Capital has been hard at work ourselves this offseason to bring you all the football content in fun, new ways.
We’ll have a few tricks up our sleeves, and I can’t wait for you to see how it will all turn out.
So again, take comfort in knowing that we'll be getting back to our game day rituals, seeing old friends and making new ones. Sports bring out some of the best in people and their communities, as they unite to support each other. It's why I love what I do, and am grateful to join in on the journeys for yet another season.
Also make sure to check out our News-Capital football season preview magazine set to publish next week.
Good luck to all our area teams, and I'll be seeing you out at the field.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
