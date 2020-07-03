IF THE HAT FITS: All about that bass

There are plenty of activities one can do during the summer months, but not much is better than sitting on the lake and casting out a line or two. But for six locals last week, it was so much more than a hobby.
Two teams from Kiowa and one from Hartshorne traveled to La Crosse, Wisc., last week to compete on the national stage during the 11th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship and represented southeast Oklahoma very well.
I spoke to each boat captain during their pre-fishing days, and they all intimated the same thing: the guys are ready to go out and fish. These six young men competed against nearly 300 other teams, and while they didn’t get to make the final day, they still made their presence known.
Fishing has always seemed an integral part of life here in Oklahoma. We have so many ponds, lakes, and rivers to choose from that make it kind of hard to not want to try your luck and grab your fishing pole.
But the sport as a whole has grown exponentially. More and more high schools are setting up teams and clubs, with results quickly following. Colleges are starting to invest more into it as well, as Southeastern Oklahoma State College in Durant is seeing its club find its footing.
I think the reason behind all of this is the same reason that people love to fish in the first place — by bonding with people and with nature. The photos I kept seeing on social media of these young men that were competing in Wisconsin all had the same features of big smiles and warm faces — despite the temperature being a little cooler on the water.
Congratulations are in order for these young men. Not only did they represent this area with pride, but they helped remind us of the joys that a simple rod and reel can bring. Because I’m sure most of us have a great fishing memory, whether it was a simple trip with your grandpa, a lazy afternoon with your dad, or your mom catching the biggest fish out of the entire family.
So hats off, fellas, for a job well done. You’ve made us all proud. Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s a long weekend and I know just the right spot to anchor down and cast out.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.