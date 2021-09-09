IF THE HAT FITS: A week to remember

What a week the last few days have been.
Rehashing last week’s home-opening football game against Sallisaw, it was such an amazing sight to see Hook Eales Stadium rocking again.
The fans were loud, the student section was in midseason form — I still can’t get the smell of baby powder out of my nose — and the Buffs rolled to a huge win.
But my favorite part of the night had to be when Caity Clark ran onto the field and kicked her way into the McAlester history books as the first female football player to score points in a game.
I looked to Derrick James, who was recording the action on camera for our recap video, and smiled as I said, “That was really cool.”
“I’m getting a little emotional about it,” he replied.
And honestly, how could you not? Not only was it history, but a powerful example to little girls everywhere. And the reception from not only the McAlester fan base, but beyond the boarders of Pittsburg County has been incredible.
And just when I thought things couldn’t feel more special about this team, I submitted my ballot for the Associated Press Oklahoma high school football poll and received the final results — which showed the Buffs had moved up to be named the top-ranked team in Class 5A.
It’s the first No. 1 ranking for McAlester since 2014, where the Buffs powered their way to a state semifinal appearance. Coach Forrest Mazey said he likes being the top dog, but now is the time for his team to prove it through the next few months and into December — where a gold ball awaits only one successful team.
And if that wasn’t enough to spread excitement throughout town, all of these things came at a time when McAlester was participating in a heated rivalry week against long-standing foe Ada.
Being a local, I’ve grown up around the legend of POTAC. The historic game practically shut down not only McAlester, but most of Pittsburg County. And after a hiatus for a number of years, the matchup has returned in all it’s bitter-feelings fueled glory.
My first assignment on the job when I was named sports editor was a McAlester-Ada basketball game. And boy, it didn’t disappoint.
But last night, I got to experience my first POTAC football game as the person that gets to tell the story. Let me tell you, it was way more fun than I could have imagined.
Now starts a well-earned break for the Buffs as they entire a bye week. They’ll get a chance to heal up, tweak their game plans, and prepare for the gauntlet that is District 5A-3 play — set to begin on Sept. 24 on the road at Bishop Kelley.
So enjoy the quiet before the storm, because it’s about to kick into another level. As for me, I’ll continue to be hard at work as well, providing coverage for a multitude of teams and sports around the area.
But I have to admit, the last week has been pretty special for me personally and in my career, and I think I’m going to remember it for a very long time.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
