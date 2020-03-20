IF THE HAT FITS: A letter to those whose careers ended early

These are weird times for us all.
I know the ever-changing situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of our usual norms into question.
Schools in Oklahoma are currently shuttered until April. Professional and collegiate sports are suspended or canceled, and high school sports in our state have been postponed.
We don’t know how this will continue to impact our lives, but I do know that it will have a lasting imprint in our memories.
As far as sports, high school seniors and sophomores at Eastern Oklahoma State College have had their last rides sadly put to stable or put into uncertainty.
No one wanted this to happen. And I know you’re probably feeling every emotion possible.
As much as we don’t like this, it was still the right call. Doing this will help ensure the health and safety of millions, and that we will be able to continue on when this is finally over.
But make no mistake, my heart aches for you all. This is not how this was supposed to end.
There were still more home runs to hit, more strikes to be thrown, more goals to be scored, more races to be run. And that was taken away from you.
So, let’s do something about it. I have an amazing platform that can help me tell the world about what we do around here. All I need is you.
Send me stories and send me pictures. Tell me about a teammate, or your coach. Talk about a feat you accomplished or intended to attempt. Did you overcome hardships, or claim victory over a fear? I want to hear it all.
Just because sports have stopped doesn’t mean that the sports stories have to stop too.
When I took this job, I told you all that I wanted to tell your stories. I want to talk about you, and tell the world about the amazing people of southeast Oklahoma. So let’s do just that.
We’ll get through this, friends. It’s going to be very tough, but our resiliency and steadfastness will guide us to the finish line.
For those of you that have seen your careers abruptly come to an end, this feels like a gut punch. No, a gut punch would probably feel better.
But let’s share your incredible stories, and one day, we will all get back to the playing field.
And it will be glorious.
Think about it for a moment: the roar of the crowd, the smell of hot dogs from the concession stand, and the pure, undying love of the game.
What a wondrous day it will be, and we’ll be there together.
Send Derek Hatridge your messages via Twitter to @DerekHatco10, or email at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.