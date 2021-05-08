IF THE HAT FITS: A championship week to remember

This week has been a busy one.
I have been a road warrior of sorts, making my way all around the state this week. But what an awesome ride it’s been.
Let’s begin in the sport of softball, where I spent my Wednesday under the sun at the Class 2A State Slow-Pitch Tournament. We had not one, but TWO local teams in Kiowa and Stuart competing, and it was an awesome sight to see.
Making it to the state tournament is always an excellent accomplishment. And although they didn’t take the top prize, I’m still incredibly proud of the Cowgirls and Lady Hornets. Congratulations are in order for you both!
Not just because of the way you well represented your towns, schools and communities, but also in that players and fans made sure and watched each other’s games. I’ve said it before, but I love the way local teams support each other on the state’s biggest stage.
It was fun to be able to bear witness to it all, and well worth the resulting sunburn I received.
Next, let’s talk about some golf.
While I’m terrible at the game, I absolutely love the sport. So it was yet another honor of mine to watch a McAlester star make her mark, as Aubrey House competed in the Class 5A Girls Golf State Tournament on Thursday.
House has been making moves all season long, and it was a lot of fun to see her in action. She played an excellent game, hit some incredible shots, and came back to McAlester as the state runner-up.
And while I know it wasn’t her goal, there was something uplifting about seeing her smile when she received her medal. And there was a fire in her eyes hungry for more. I think we’re going to see even bigger things in store for her in her senior season.
And finally this week, we got to witness history as the Lady Buffs soccer program not only made its first playoff appearance ever, but first victory as well.
A dramatic, tight game on Tuesday saw McAlester charge into an overtime period on the road at Collinsville. But even that wouldn’t be enough, with the game ending in a 1-1 tie to send it down to penalty kicks.
The Lady Buffs proved their mettle, scoring three goals while not allowing any to seal the win, and advanced next to the quarterfinal round, with a Friday night matchup against Bishop Kelley.
It’s been an honor and a privilege to get to follow these girls this season, and be there to witness McAlester history.
It’s been an incredible week and amazing spring sports season all across the board. Who would have thought we’d be back here after the events of the last year? Seeing the smiles once again, the laughter, the cheers, and the triumphs will always be some of my favorite parts of the job.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
