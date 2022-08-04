These ladies showed the world what they’re made of on the biggest stage in the Show Me state.
Local fast-pitch softball team Sugar & Spice earned a trophy and rings as they won it all to be named the Fastpitch America Softball Association 14U World Series champions in Branson, Mo., last month.
Coach Mitch Parker said the team formed eight years ago when he and Kyle Lovett wanted to create a team for their daughters to play and learn the game. Soon, players from across the area joined Sugar & Spice as they begin to fill the roster.
“They’re all from surrounding counties,” he said. “I myself live in Crowder, but we’ve got a couple girls from Eufaula, McAlester, Hartshorne…we’ve got some girls from all around the area.”
Parker said seven of those players have been with the team for the entirety of that time, but they’ve also been fortunate to expand their softball family as more players have joined their ranks over the years.
“Our team is a natural team we’ve had for eight years,” he said. “These girls have been together, they’ve played, we’ve got better. And just built it up to the point where they’re doing awesome. And I think that’s kind of unique.”
Parker and the entire staff of coaches — comprising of himself, Lovett, David Layman, and Joe Hollis — had been hard at work with their tenacious team, and knew how special of a team the young women could become. So when the wins started piling up, it was no surprise.
“We’ve loved it,” he said. “We’ve seen girls go from almost t-ball to coach pitch that come with not a glove, and now those girls are prospering and they’re winning MVP awards, they’re winning all these tournaments. And it’s been a joy to work with them; it’s been amazing to experience where they’ve come and how much they’ve grown.”
Sugar & Spice advanced all the way to the FASA World Series in Branson. And with their goal in sight, the team of young women battled to an undefeated tournament run on the way to being named champions. And when they hoisted the trophy high, Parker said there wasn’t a sweeter moment than reveling in what the team had just accomplished.
“It was kind of the icing on the cake for me and Kyle,” Parker said. “We’ve been at it so long with the girls and we’ve come so close…but man, it was icing on the cake when you see all the time you put in and how hard the girls worked — and they finally got rewarded by accomplishing what they wanted to, and it was awesome.
“I was probably just as much or more excited than they were,” he laughed.
But Parker was quick to note that the achievement was only possible through a team effort. Not only through the hard work and effort by the young women on the diamond, but through the efforts of those cheering them on from the other side of the fence.
“We’ve got good families, we’ve got good parents, and we’ve got good kids,” Parker said. “And we’ve kind of just built that up and it’s been awesome.”
He also pointed to sponsorships the team has gathered in order to be able to afford equipment, travel expenses, and all that comes with running a team. But Parker said the support has been tremendous on that front, and he wanted to thank them all from the bottom of his heart.
The future is bright for this team of young softballers, and Parker believes each and every one of them are going to be destined for great things.
“Almost every girl on our team has aspirations to play in college,” he said. “I hope some day that I get to come watch them and go to these college games or professional games — I think we’ve got girls that can easily do that, if that’s what they want to do.”
And he said when they do make it to those big stages, he hopes they’ll fondly look back on how they got started in softball and grew up with the game.
“I tell them all the time ‘hey, you guys don’t forget me. I want to be able to come watch y’all,’” he joked. “I want to come watch that stuff, because it’s going to be great. And they’re going to get that opportunity one day.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.