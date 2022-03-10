Nate Hutchison has added another title to his name — All Stater.
The McAlester senior wrestler was named as a member of the Large East All State team by the Oklahoma Coaches association, it was announced on Thursday.
Hutchison was named as a member of the Large East team at 126, but he has been gathering up a lot of hardware and accolades throughout this season.
He placed third in regionals to qualify for the state tournament for the third year. He came onto the state’s biggest stage with a record of 22-7, battling as he took a pair of wins over El Reno’s Hudson Brooks and Bishop Kelley’s Robert Burke on the way to a fourth place finish in the 5A-120 class in his senior season.
Hutchison also placed in every tournament he competed in this year, and said previously he is hoping to make as much noise as possible to help achieve his dream of wrestling in college.
“I’m just trying to put in as much work as I can,” he said of his efforts.
Hutchison will wrestle one final time for the black and gold in July at the OCA All State Dual.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.