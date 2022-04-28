HS WRESTLING: McAlester's Hutchison commits to Cowley

Nate Hutchsion dreamt of becoming a college wrestler his entire career, and now it's become a reality.
The McAlester senior was honored during a commitment ceremony at the school on Thursday as he has pledged to wrestle for Cowley College next season.
“I feel amazing, man,” Hutchison said. “It feels like a dream come true.”
Hutchison qualified for the state wrestling tournament three times, and was a state placer in his senior season as he finished fourth. He was also named as a 2022 All State wrestler by the Oklahoma Coaches Association, earning a spot on the Large East team at 126.
He will next be taking his talents to Arkansas City, Kansas, as Hutchison will become a Cowley County College Tiger. The Tigers recently placed 14th at the NJCAA Division I Wrestling Championships this season, with two-time All-American Ryan Smith leading the way with a fifth place finish.
Hutchison said his journey to the Kansas school began with a phone call and a recommendation.
“It actually started from former coach Josh Cunningham. He got me in contact with coach (Beau) Vest, and coach Vest told me his word was all he needed,” he said. “And that was pretty amazing.”
Hutchison was surrounded by friends, family, and the McAlester High School student body as his commitment was honored during an assembly on the stage inside the Dr. Lucy Smith Center.
He said he wasn’t expecting to be honored in front of a crowd, but enjoyed the experience all the same.
“It was definitely more exciting than I thought it’d be,” Hutchison said. "I did not expect it to be in front of the entire school. But it was definitely fun.”
Now as Hutchison focuses his sights on his collegiate career, he’s already set a new higher objective for himself and has begun to put the work in motion to achieve it.
“Juco All-American,” he said without hesitation. “That’s my goal.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.