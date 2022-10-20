The Buffs are heading back to the mat.
McAlester wrestling is prepping for its upcoming season with the release of the 2022-2023 wrestling schedule.
The black and gold will see its fair share of action with both boys and girls wrestlers hitting the mat to compete for their school. For the first time in school history, the two teams will set out on two different schedules, but many of the events are shared.
McAlester will hold its annual intrasquad Black and Gold Dual on Nov. 10, allowing an opportunity for hometown fans to see their wrestling teams in action for the first time. The Buffs will also attend preseason dates at Broken Arrow, Union, and Warner in the following weeks.
The Buffs will open their season on Dec. 2-3 with tournament action — with the girls participating in the Lady Warrior Classic in Glenpool, and the boys competing in the Bulldog Classic in Okmulgee.
McAlester’s first home dual will be a rivalry matchup against Ada on Dec. 6, with the dual to take place outside in Hook Eales Stadium.
The Buffs will then travel to Poteau, where McAlester will face the host Pirates as well as Tahlequah in triangle action at Carl Albert State College.
After a string of duals and tournaments around the holiday break, the Buffs will return home for districts as McAlester hosts Glenpool, Durant, and Western Heights in Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Jan. 10.
The final home dual of the regular season will take place on Jan. 20 with a matchup against Madill. And the boys 5A Dual State Tournament will take place on Feb. 10-11.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association East Regionals will take place on Feb. 13-14 for the girls, and Feb. 17-18 for the boys. The OSSAA State Wrestling Tournaments will take place on Feb. 24-25 at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Here are the current 2022-2023 wrestling schedules for McAlester. Events are for both boys and girls unless otherwise noted:
Nov. 5 at Bixby Preseason Tournament, TBA
Nov. 10 Black and Gold Dual intrasquad exhibition, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Broken Arrow Open, TBA
Nov. 19 at Tulsa Union Preseason Tournament, TBA
Nov. 22 at Eagle Up Preseason Classic (Warner), TBA
Nov. 28 at Warner Chili Supper Kickoff Exhibition, TBA
Dec. 2-3 at Glenpool Lady Warrior Classic (girls) / Okmulgee Bulldog Classic (boys), TBA
Dec. 6 vs. Ada in Hook Eales Stadium, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 at Poteau with Tahlequah (Carl Albert State College), 7 p.m.
Dec. 9 at Wilburton Digger Invitational (girls), TBA
Dec. 13 at Checotah (boys), 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 vs. Glenpool/Durant/Western Heights (Districts), TBA
Jan. 12 at Bishop Kelley (boys), 7 p.m.
Jan. 13-14 at Carl Albert Malcolm Wade Invitational, TBA
Jan. 20 vs. Madill, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21 at Del City Girl’s Invitational, TBA
Jan. 27-28 at Henryetta Maverick Conference, TBA
Feb. 3-4 at Glenpool Warrior Classic (boys), TBA
Feb. 10-11 at Dual State (Enid) (boys), TBA
Feb. 13-14 at East Girl’s Regionals, TBA
Feb. 17-18 at 5A East Regionals (boys), TBA
Feb. 24-25 at OSSAA State Tournament (Oklahoma City), TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.