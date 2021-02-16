HS WRESTLING: McAlester 'looking tough' heading into regionals

It's time to leave it all on the mat.
Wrestlers across the state will be in action this weekend as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A wrestling regional tournaments get underway this Saturday and Monday.
While the latest snow and ice storms have forced the events to be pushed back later than originally scheduled, that hasn’t stopped the McAlester Buffaloes, who have been working hard every day to get prepared.
Coach Josh Cunningham said things have been a little difficult to get them prepared because of winter weather, cancellations, and the like. But said his wrestlers have been nothing but committed to working and getting better each day.
“It has been kind of mentally frustrating…we’re beating up on each other and you can kind of see where the mental fatigue is coming in right now,” Cunningham said. "Physically, they’re working good, feeling good. I’ve got some guys that are turning some corners, (and) we’ve had time to clean up some technique."
McAlester will be hitting the road to Claremore for their regional tournament, competing against other schools such as Bishop Kelley, Collinsville, Durant, and Sapulpa, among others. Cunningham said the Buffs will have their work cut out for them, but they’re ready to rise to the challenge.
“I don’t want to shoot myself in the foot, but all my kids are looking pretty tough right now,” he said. “I’m taking six guys…and I really feel like all of them are top five guys. That’d mean six of them are going to the state tournament.”
And while he’s excited for the possibilities that could present themselves to his wrestlers this postseason, Cunningham was also quick to point that it was because of support to the program and the work of his coaching staff that have helped make a big difference.
“I really give a lot of credit to my assistant coaches. They really motivate and push these guys,” he said. “It’s really been good. I loved to see the growth of these kids this season."
Tournament action is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the first seven weight classes. The next seven weight classes will conclude the tournament on Monday.
The top five finishers in each division will next advance to the state tournament, set for Feb. 26 inside Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
