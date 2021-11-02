HS WRESTLING: McAlester eyes up 2021-2022 schedule

The Buffs are heading back to the mat.
The McAlester wrestling team is hard at work preparing for the start of the new season while looking forward to the 2021-2022 season slate.
The Buffs will see plenty of preseason action in November, including contests at Bixby, Westmoore, and Union, as well as the annual Black and Gold inter-squad dual on Nov. 9.
McAlester will then begin its season on the road on Dec. 7 at Tahlequah, before also taking trips to Ada and Muskogee. The Buffs will see their first action inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Dec. 16 as they host Ft. Gibson.
The turn of the new year brings new challenges, including district duals with Glenpool, Durant, and Western Heights on Jan. 11.
The Buffs will see their final home dual of the season on Jan. 27, with postseason action to follow in February.
Match times for high school duals will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted, with junior high wrestling taking place beforehand at 6 p.m.
Here the complete 2021-2022 schedule for McAlester wrestling:
Nov. 6 at Bixby Preseason Open, TBA
Nov. 9 Black and Gold Dual
Nov. 13 at Westmoore Preseason Open, TBA
Nov. 20 at Union Preseason Open, TBA
Dec. 3-4 at Okmulgee Bulldog Classic, TBA
Dec. 7 at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
Dec. 9 at Ada, 7 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Dec. 16 vs. Ft. Gibson, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 at Glenpool/Durant/Western Heights (District Duals), TBA
Jan. 13 vs. Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14-15 at Carl Albert Malcolm Wade Tournament, TBA
Jan. 18 vs. Poteau, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21-22 at Skiatook Invitational, TBA
Jan. 27 vs. Checotah/Broken Bow, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28-29 at Sallisaw Maverick Conference, TBA
Feb. 4-5 at Glenpool Warrior Classic, TBA
Feb. 11-12 at Dual State Championships in Enid, TBA
Feb. 18-19 at Regional Championships, TBA
Feb. 25-26 at OSSAA State Championships in OKC, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
