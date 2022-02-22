HS WRESTLING: Buffs preparing for state tournament action

Three Buffs will represent McAlester on the state’s biggest stage at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Wrestling Tournament this Friday and Saturday.
McAlester’s Gunnar Spence, Nate Hutchison, and Kenneth Carter all qualified for the state meet after placing in the regional tournament round.
“Gunnar Spence, Nate Hutchison, those guys have been killing it for us,” Billy said. “They’ve worked hard for me."
During the regional qualifying matches, senior Spence placed second in the 170 class while the senior Hutchison became a three-time state qualifier as he placed third in the 120 class.
Billy has praised the way his seniors have worked this year and competed each and every day on the mat and in the weight room.
"(Hutchison) put in the effort. He never missed a summer lift, never missed a Christmas break practice...he shows up and his only losses (in season) was to the number one and number two guys," Billy said. "And Gunnar has wrestled tough. He's kind of the same way, his only losses (in season) this year was to top four guys."
Carter, a freshman for the Buffs, placed sixth in the 145 class and will be serving as an alternate at the state tournament.
Billy said he has been proud of all of his wrestlers for their hard work this season, including his female wrestlers.
He said freshman Taylor Fox earned the first ever win for a McAlester girls wrestler, and joined Juleymi Munoz, Makenna Manning, and Camryn Pizano in represented the program for the first time on the girls side.
“Everybody, I believe they’ve bought in,” Billy said of his squad as a whole. “We’re young, but we have a good future."
The OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament is set for Feb. 25-26 at State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City. The wrestle-in matches will start at 5:30 p.m., with the first round set to begin at 7 p.m.
The tournament will continue on Saturday, with the consolation rounds to take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. The finals and awards presentations will take place Saturday night, with the medal matches for all classes starting at 7:30 p.m.
