McAlester volleyball will be taking to the road to begin postseason play in Midwest City on Monday.
The Lady Buffs (10-20) have seen their fair share of battles and victories over the season. But the next test will arrive during the Class 5A regionals.
McAlester will travel to Carl Albert in Midwest City, and will be joined by Southeast and Eisenhower, alongside the host Carl Albert.
Coach Laurie Smith said the season has been a lot of growth and learning for her team, and she knows that everything they experienced over the course of the season will only help when they begin postseason play.
“We just try to work on the things we need to work on, knowing we’re going to see tough competition when we get there (to regionals),” Smith said.
Smith said the Lady Buffs have achieved new heights so far, but still need to keep working on themselves and honing in their game.
“We’re starting to gel a whole lot more,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to work on going faster and getting a lead faster.”
The next step in the season will be regionals, as the Lady Buffs will open the day in a three out of five single elimination tilt against Southeast (16-1).
Smith said McAlester will have to use all of their learning experiences they have gathered over the 2020 season as they face off with the tough competition they will see in their postseason journey.
“We just kind of pick and choose things from each game, and things we struggle with all the time,” Smith said. “And we hope that we’re peaking at the right time.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
