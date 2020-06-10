HS VOLLEYBALL: McAlester releases 2020 volleyball schedule

Lady Buffs volleyball will soon be returning to the court as McAlester High School has released its schedule for the upcoming fall season.
After starting school on Aug. 12, McAlester will immediately get to work as it opens the season at the Chouteau Tournament on Aug. 14-15. The Lady Buffs will then have their first home match against Okay on Aug. 18.
After a road stint that includes tournament play in Muskogee, McAlester will return home for a late August two-game home stand against Seminole Academy and Muskogee.
The Lady Buffs will once again be in action at home on Sept. 3 with a scheduled face-off against Tulsa Webster. McAlester will next continue its road conquest in mid-September that will include tilts against Coweta and Seminole before participating in the Owasso Tournament.
The last home game and Senior Night festivities will take place on Oct. 6, as the Lady Buffs will play host to Collinsville in Bob Brumley Gymnasium. They’ll conclude the regular season on the road against Tahlequah two days later before gearing up for postseason play on Oct. 12.
Here is the complete volleyball schedule for McAlester:
Aug. 7 at Owasso (Scrimmages), TBA
Aug. 14-15 at Chouteau Tournament, TBA
Aug. 18 vs. Okay, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 at Tulsa Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 21-22 at Muskogee Tournament, TBA
Aug. 25 vs. Seminole Academy, 6 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Aug 29 at Sand Springs/TBD, 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Tulsa Central, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Tulsa Webster, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Seminole, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Coweta, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18-19 at Owasso Tournament, TBA
Sept. 22 vs. Seminole, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Collinsville (Senior Night), 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Regionals
Oct. 19-20 State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.