HS VOLLEYBALL: McAlester readies for 2022 season

The Lady Buffs are ready to hit the court.
McAlester volleyball returns to Bob Brumley Gymnasium to face the competition during the 2022 season.
The Lady Buffs will begin the season on the road, facing off against Sapulpa, Tecumseh, and East Central Aug. 8-9. They'll then come home to McAlester on Aug. 11 to play host to Tulsa Edison.
Later in the month, the Lady Buffs will see their first tournament action as they participate in the Sapulpa Invitational Aug. 19. From there, they'll return home for a pair of matches with Wagoner and Muskogee before hitting the road once again for the tournament in Chouteau.
McAlester will host Okay on Sept. 8 for a home match, then have a string of road matches at Coweta and Collinsville, as well as the Wagoner Tournament.
The Lady Buffs will return home Oct. 4 to face off against Glenpool following with one final away match against Tahlequah before regional tournament play.
Here is the 2022 McAlester volleyball schedule:
Aug. 8 at Sapulpa/Tecumseh, 12 p.m.
Aug. 9 at Tulsa East Central, 6 p.m.
Aug. 11 vs. Tulsa Edison, 6 p.m.
Aug. 16 vs. NOAH, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Tulsa Memorial, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19-20 at Sapulpa Invitational, TBA
Aug. 23 vs. Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.
at Choteau Tournament, TBA
Aug. 30 at Pryor, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Tulsa Webster, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Okay, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Wagoner Tournament, TBA
Sept. 13 at Coweta, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Collinsville, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Glenpool, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.
