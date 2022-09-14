The Lady Buffs have earned many titles and awards this season, and have recently been enjoying another — being a top 10 team in the state.
McAlester volleyball is ranked tenth in the Class 5A by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association for the first time in a decade. The Lady Buffs hold a record of 16-11 after Tuesday, and coach Laurie Smith said she’s proud of the way her team has battled the tough competition this fall.
“Every week that goes by, I feels like we get better and better at perfecting the little things that we’re looking on and the big things we’re on make a difference too,” Smith said.
“I like that the top 10 ranking is a visible reminder of how hard the girls are working because when they see that, they get excited and the see that people are noticing, so it fuels them to play harder,” she added.
Smith said she and the team love getting noticed in the volleyball community for the improvements they’ve made and getting recognized as one of the most fundamentally-sound teams.
But of course, the successes of this season started long before it even began. Smith said she has a talented and dedicated veteran group, as well as a bevy of young and up-and-coming talent that are really helping to push the program forward.
The Lady Buffs varsity is comprised of seniors Abigal Estrada, Katelyn Shrader, Jadyn McKelvey, Mallori Marchant, Jacy Martinez, Dayana Wright, and Magen Monks, juniors Gracey Glenn, Jaycee Berry, and Cozy Melton, and sophomore Jaelyn Mascoto.
The Lady Buffs have been playing the sport together a long time, something Smith has noted is beneficial when they take to the court.
“These girls have played club ball together for a long time, they’ve played school ball for a long time, so they know each other,” she said after a game this season. “They know what works, they know what doesn’t work, they know how to pull each other back in — but at the same time, it creates a lot of trust on the court.”
And that trust makes a lot of difference, even when things aren’t going the Lady Buffs’ way.
The Lady Buffs have motivated themselves in many ways, including the use of the hashtags #total and #domore. These simple words pack a powerful punch, and help motivate the Lady Buffs to continue to push themselves each and every day.
"Last year, the goal at regionals was to win a game at regionals and kind of let that be a postseason push to fuel the offseason, and we came up a little bit short there," Smith said. "So we talked in the offseason about a mantra we can live by this season, and 'total' came up. It stands for 'taking our team to another level.' So that's really the goal this season, to do things we have done before...
"So with that idea in mind, then we came across the idea that in order to make that happen, we've got to 'do more,'" she continued. "We have to do more in practice, do more than we've ever done before against our opponents, and we just have to work harder. So those two things work hand and hand to kind of fuel the mindset this season."
They’ve had a strong showing in tournament play as well, including having multiple Lady Buffs being named all-tournament team members as well as the team going undefeated at the Choteau Tournament to be named champions.
McAlester is now fighting for position in postseason seeding as the playoffs rapidly approach. Smith said earning a higher seed would be huge for the program, and give them a leg up when they set out in postseason play.
“The extra things that we need to work on is taking advantage of opportunities that come to us in a game,” she said. “We’ve been working really hard in practice when we have opportunities to score points, we take them.”
The Lady Buffs have also seen a multitude of support from parents, fans, fellow programs, and fellow students. Home match nights at Bob Brumley Gymnasium get loud and rowdy, fueling the players’ efforts on the floor. Smith said having that kind of support system is huge, and is important to have at all times during the gauntlet of a season.
"It means a lot to the girls to know that their classmates come and support them. And to know that when they're getting loud and rowdy on Friday night, those people come back and get loud and rowdy (at our games)," she said. "When I first got here, the stands were pretty empty, and now it's loud and rowdy and it's actually a home court environment...that pumps us up, and that also rattles the other team.
"I love the loud and rowdy environments, and I just think it helps us keep our energy up," she added.
But for all their successes, the Lady Buffs are far from done. They want to continue to see the program grow, creating something special and making themselves a force in the sport. They’re on the right track, and Smith is excited to see this team write their own chapter of McAlester history.
"I'm just really proud of the girls. We started talked about turning the ship last season to get us headed in the right direction, and this year it looks like we're going to wind up above .500 which hasn't happened in my tenure here at all," Smith said. "The girls work hard day in and day out, committed to that 'total' and 'do more' mind set, and so hopefully we can come away checking the box on some of those other goals."
