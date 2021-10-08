HS VOLLEYBALL: Lady Buffs gearing up for regional tournament

The Lady Buffs postseason journey is set to begin.
McAlester will head to Tahlequah on Monday alongside Duncan and Collinsville for regional tournament play.
“We’re really positive about the draw that we got,” McAlester coach Laurie Smith said. “The goals this year was to go into regionals as a two seed, which we missed by one place in the rankings. And so the second goal has been to win the first game at regionals, and I think we have a really good shot at that."
The Lady Buffs are 13-16 on the season — with wins against schools such as Wagoner, Tulsa Edison, and Collinsville — McAlester will be joined in the regional by Duncan, Collinsville, and host school Tahlequah.
Tahlequah is ranked as the No. 8 team in Class 5A, with a record of 16-10 and wins over schools like Glenpool, Sapulpa, and McArthur. Collinsville, meanwhile, is 10-23 on the season with wins over teams such as Wagoner, Glenpool, and Shawnee.
Duncan is 23-8 on the season and ranked at No. 9 in Class 5A. The Lady Demons will be the team the Lady Buffs will face off against in the opening round, but the two teams aren’t strangers to each other — as Duncan took a 2-0 win on Sept. 11.
After seeing the Lady Demons previously and the way her team has performed all season, Smith said she’s excited to see how the Lady Buffs respond on Monday.
“We played Duncan in Wagoner at a tournament. We were fresh off of COVID, we still didn’t have the whole team, and we went down there and competed with them,” Smith said. “That’s really promising, and we’re playing our best volleyball right now.”
Teams will play in a three out of five single elimination match, where sets shall be played to 25 points and teams must win by two — except in the fifth set, which will be played to 15 points.
Winners of the regional tournaments will advance to the Class 5A State Tournament, set to be played on Oct. 18-19 at Verdigris High School.
But whatever happens, Smith said it’s been an honor for her to coach this team of Lady Buffs and is excited to see where they go from here.
“I’m just so proud of these girls. I got here three years ago and we’ve consistently won more games each season,” she said. “Going back to building that team mentality back in this program and the fight and hunger they have — they’re great players.
“I can’t ask for better girls. So I’m really proud of them."
