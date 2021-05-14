HS TRACK: Stuart named Class A academic state champions

The Hornets are state champions.
Stuart’s boys track and field team was named as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A Academic State Champions, with a combined team GPA of 3.913.
"They work hard in the classroom, and this was a tough year coming back during the middle of the pandemic,” coach NaDenna Lavarnway said. "I am so proud to coach kids that not only want to excel in their sport, but in the classroom as well."
The Hornets team consists of Jared McIntosh, Dylan McPhetridge, Zayne Clark, Connor Clayton, Travis Grinnell, Noah Rosenow, Cale Davison, Austin Gallagher, Collin McMahan, Caston Ridenour, Gabe Clayton, Drevon Colbert, and Easton Myskey.
The award is given out yearly by the OSSAA, with the Hornets beating out 186 Class A teams to be named as state champions. It is Stuart’s first such championship in track, with the Hornets also claiming two cross country academic state championships.
Stuart received its award and medals at the OSSAA Class A State Track Meet in Cherokee on May 8.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
