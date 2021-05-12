HS TRACK: McAlester readies for state track meet

The Buffs are chasing dreams of gold.
McAlester will compete in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Track Meet on Saturday, with the Buffs looking to go for the gold in multiple events.
Nine Buffs will be competing in eight events at the state meet, all looking to bring home some hardware.
Chase Faber will participate in the shot-put, while Jaxon Tobey will battle in both the high jump, and alongside Eli Chatman, Cade Tidwell, and Caleb Taylor in the 4x400-meter relay.
The grouping of Grant Owens, Jaxon Walters, Erik McCarty, and Gavin Johnson will race in the 4x100-meter relay, while McCarty, Taylor, Owens, and Johnson will compete in the 4x200-meter relay.
McCarty will also compete in the long jump category, while Johnson will race in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Taylor has talked about what it will take to prepare for the big stage, and said it comes down to the mentality McAlester must take.
“To be mentally sound, and very focused,” Taylor said. “I think that’s what we should be doing.”
Owens echoed those comments, saying the Buffs need to work not only mentally, but continue to build physically as well.
“I think we mainly need to go in confident,” Owens said. “At the same time, we still need to work and make sure we can win.”
Johnson and Walters both said the state track meet represents a little bit of redemption for them. They said after the battles they saw in football season, it’s their chance to bring home some gold one final time in their high school careers.
“I’ll be a little bit biased. I’m a football player, and I think it’s going to feel like we’re going to take home some hardware that we should have got a few months ago,” Johnson said.
“I have the same feeling as Gavin,” Walters said. “I’m ready to get some (hardware). (McCarty) still has two more years, we don’t. I want something on my finger.”
Here are the complete list of OSSAA Class 5A state meet events, heats/sections, and qualifying times/measurements:
100-METER DASH
Gavin Johnson, Heat 2, 11.18
200-METER DASH
Gavin Johnson, Heat 1, 23.14
4x100-METER RELAY
Grant Owens, Jaxon Walters, Erik McCarty, Gavin Johnson, Heat 2, 44.00
4x200-METER RELAY
Erik McCarty, Caleb Taylor, Grant Owens, and Gavin Johnson, Section 2, 1:31.39
4x400-METER RELAY
Eli Chatman, Jaxon Tobey, Cade Tidwell, and Caleb Taylor, Section 2, 3:32.42
HIGH JUMP
Jaxon Tobey, 6-00.00
LONG JUMP
Erik McCarty, Flight 1, 19-03.00
SHOT PUT
Chase Faber, Flight 2, 46-09.50
