HS TRACK: McAlester medals, shows out at state track meet

These Buffs are continuing the trend of success.
McAlester’s track and field team represented well at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Track Meet in Ardmore last Friday and Saturday, with two athletes making the podium and earning medals.
Junior runner Jalen Spears finished as the State runner-up in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.69, and also placed fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.98.
Senior putter Chase Faber placed sixth in the boys shot put, with throwing distances of 46’11.50”, 48’06”, 47’07”, and 49’00.50”.
Sophomore runner Eli Chatman represented in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.34, and sophomore runner Carter Lance repped the Buffs in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.41 — with Lance’s time being a new personal record for the Buff.
That wraps up yet another successful season for McAlester’s track and field athletes with a large amount of wins and person bests, as well as continuing the streak of more than a decade of sending athletes to the Class 5A State Track Meet.
