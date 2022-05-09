HS TRACK: McAlester athletes qualify for state track meet

These Buffs are going for the gold.
McAlester faced off against the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Regional Track Meet at Ponca City over the weekend, with several Buffs placing and qualifying for the state meet.
On the girls side, Jalen Spears placed second in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.70. She also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.55 — the second fastest time in 5A. With those results, she automatically qualifies for the state meet in both events.
On the boys side, three individuals and one team of athletes will be heading to the top meet.
First, Eli Chatman placed second in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.05 to automatically qualify for the state meet.
Carter Lance placed third in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.08 to automatically qualify for the state meet, while Chase Faber placed third in the shot put to automatically qualify for state with a measurement of 48’08.50”.
In the team events, McAlester’s boys 4x200-meter relay team placed third with a time of 1:33.08 to automatically qualify for state.
The OSSAA Class 5A State Track Meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Ardmore High School.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
