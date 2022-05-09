HS TRACK: Locals win championships, place at State track meets

These athletes have made their mark.
Student-athletes from across the area competed in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-2A State Track Meets over the weekend, with multiple athletes earning a place on the podium — and some even taking home the gold in their events.
Stuart returned home with two state champion athletes in Dre’von Colbert and Erin Underwood after the Class A State Meet at Western Heights. The pair become the first Hornets to earn track state championships in program history.
Colbert was named the Class A State Champion in two separate events. He earned the top prize in the high jump with a measurement of 6’04.00” in the finals. Colbert also got top marks in the long jump event with a measurement of 21’00.25”.
Underwood was named the Class A State Champion in the girls long jump with a measurement of 16’3.25” in the finals, while also placing fourth in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.03, and eighth in the 200-meter dash at 29.02.
There were also several locals that placed at the Class 2A State Meet at Catoosa.
Wilburton’s Tegan Tilly placed fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.70, while Devon Amason placed eighth in the boys pole vault with a measurement of 10’6.00”.
Savanna’s Adam Armstrong placed eighth in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.41.
