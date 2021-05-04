HS TRACK: Locals to compete in Class A-2A state meets

A funeral mass will be held for Carolyn Holly at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Chapels of Saints Peter & Paul, 1435 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701. Carolyn Sadler Holly was born May 10, 1942 in Denver, Colorado. She had been a resident of Tyler for 54 years, formerly living in Mc…