HS TRACK: Locals to compete in Class A-2A state meets

These athletes are headed to the big stage.
Multiple local athletes from around the area are advancing to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-2A state track meet after being named some of the best at their respective regional meets.
In Class 2A, Canadian’s Erin Underwood qualified in two events, both the 100- and 200-meter dash. She is set for the second heat in both categories at state.
From Wilburton, four individuals and one team advanced to the state meet in their respective categories.
On the girls side, Jalen Spears qualified in the 100-meter dash, while Tegan Tilley qualified in the 300-meter hurdles. The Wilburton 4x200 and 4x100 meter girls relay also advanced to the state meet.
On the boys side, Isaac Johnson will be competing in the high jump, while Christian Gockel will compete in the shot-put competition and the 400-meter dash. The 4x100 meter boys relay also advanced to state.
From Savanna, two athletes advanced in the high jump category — as Tracyn Eldridge and Ayden Fry will both compete at state.
And in Class A, Quinton’s Caden Williams will advance to the state meet in the 100-meter dash, as he and Timberlake’s Carter Sands both finished with a tie and will compete in a race-off.
The Class 2A state meet will be held at Ardmore, while the Class A meet will take place at Cherokee. Both meets are scheduled for Saturday, May 8.
Here is the list of state meet qualifiers and their qualifying times/measurements:
CLASS 2A
Erin Underwood, Canadian
Girls 100m, Heat 2 (13.65)
Girls 200m, Heat 2 (28.44)
Jalen Spears, Wilburton
Girls 100m hurdles, Heat 1 (18.24)
Tegan Tilley, Wilburton
Girls 300m hurdles, Heat 1 (52.93)
Isaac Johnson, Wilburton
Boys High jump, Flight 1 (5-06.00) Seed mark
Christian Gockel, Wilburton
Boys Shot-put, (47-05.00)
Boys 400m, Section 1 (52.97)
Wilburton Girls 4x100m relay, (54.05)
Wilburton Girls 4x200m relay, Section 1 (1:54.58)
Wilburton Boys 4x100m relay, Heat 1 (45.53)
Tracyn Eldridge, Savanna
Boys High jump, Flight 1 (5-06.00)
Ayden Fry, Savanna
Boys High jump, Flight 1 (5-10.00)
CLASS A
Caden Williams, Quinton
Boys 100m, Heat 3 (race off), (Tied with Timberlake’s Carter Sands with 11.99)
