HS TRACK: Locals place, qualify for state meet in 2A-A

Four local schools competed in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A-A regional track meet at Okemah on Saturday, with many student-athletes finishing in the top eight with several automatically qualifying for their respective state meets.
Stuart, Savanna, Quinton, and Wilburton participated in the meet, and each school claimed a spot at the state meet in at least one event.
On the girls side, Stuart’s Erin Underwood placed second in the 100-meter dash with a 13.55, third in the 200-meter dash with a 28.44, first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.28, and first in the long jump with a measurement of 16’9”. All of her placements qualify her for the state meet in those events.
Braelyn Blasengame finished fifth in the long jump for the Lady Hornets with a jump of 13’11.50”.
Wilburton’s Tegan Tilley finished fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.79. She also finished second in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a 51.00 and qualifies for the state meet in both events.
Savanna’s Sophia Calistro finished fifth and earned a spot at the state meet in the high jump with a jump of 4’08.00” and finished eighth in the long jump with a jump of 14’09.00”.
Quinton’s Emma Floyd finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a 13.75. She also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a 28.09 and will qualify for the state meet in that event.
On the boys side, Stuart’s Dre’von Colbert placed second in the long jump with a jump of 20’5” and first in the high jump with a jump of 6’2”. He will automatically qualify for the state meet in those events.
Noah Rosenow finished seventh in the discus throw for the Hornets with a throw of 100’05.00”.
Isaac Johnson from Wilburton in the boys 110-meter hurdles finished third with 17.20 and will qualify for the state meet. He also finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a 45.44 and sixth in the high jump with a 5’08.00”, qualifying for the state meet in that event as well.
Devon Amazon finished second in the pole vault event for the Diggers with a mark of 10’00.00” and will automatically qualify for the state meet in that event, while Sean Amason placed fourth with a mark of 9’06.00” to qualify for state, and Denver Patzack placed sixth with a mark of 8’06.00”.
Troy Clark finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 19’.01.00” while Floyd Clark finished sixth with a jump of 18’11.00”.
Finally for Wilburton, J.J. Justice finished third in the boys shot put with a throw of 44’09.50” and automatically qualified for the state meet in the event.
Savanna finished fourth in the boys 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:15.03. Team members include Adam Armstrong, Levi Franklin, Trae Garcia, and Braxton LeFlore.
Armstrong also competed in the boys 800-meter run for the Bulldogs, finishing in fourth with a 2:08:47, and finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a 53.61 —qualifying for the state meet in both events.
Chants LeFlore finished third in the boys high jump with a jump of 5’10.00” and will automatically qualify for state, while Ayden Fry finished just behind his teammate in a similar jump and will be going to the state meet as well.
Quinton’s Caden Williams finished in third at the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.85 and will automatically qualify for the state meet. He also finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 36’07.00”.
Eli Blankenship scored a mark of 5'10.00" in the high jump to qualify for the state tournament as well.
And Kamaree Gragg finished fourth in the boys shot put event for the green and white with a throw of 40’07.00”.
The Class 2A State Track Meet will be held at Catoosa, while the Class A State Track Meet will take place at Western Heights in Oklahoma City. Both events are scheduled for May 6-7.
