McAlester is well represented at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Tennis Tournaments — sending six players to their respective tournaments this season.
Coach Chad Waller recounted the effort from his squad, starting on the girls side. He said he was proud of the effort that was put into the season, with a postseason payoff for one Lady Buff.
“Girls, we were a little shorthanded this year,” Waller said. “But Lexi Zurovetz stepped up and played a big role playing number one singles and was able to qualify for state.”
Zurovetz ended the season with a 24-9 record, and a state tournament berth. And since she’ll be returning, Waller said he’ll get her back in the lab and is excited for what she can do next season as well.
“She did really well, beat some good 6A girls too,” he said. “We’ll build on that. She’s not a senior, so she gets to come back for more next year. We’re going to work a lot over the summer and make sure she’s ready to go next year to make she she’s ready to not just get to state, but find herself on the podium.”
On the boys side, one singles and two teams of doubles have advanced to the state tournament for McAlester.
Waller said the team lost a lot of seniors last year who didn’t get to compete thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown. But now, he said his young squad has come back with a fire to win.
“They’ve stepped up and filled their roles,” Waller said. “We got almost everyone into state.”
Both McAlester boys doubles teams have advanced — the No. 1 doubles of Dustin Wall and Althoba Haynes, who Waller said have stepped up and played really well, and the No. 2 doubles of Rhylan Riddell and Vaughn Stachmus.
On the singles side, McAlester’s No. 2 singles Aaron Dodson will also be competing in the top tournament scheduled for May 14-15 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
“I’m looking for them to go do some damage at state,” Waller said. “I see us all making it to day two, and we can hopefully place at state.”
He mentioned how hard his players have worked to get to this point, and is excited to see what they can do at state.
“A lot of my coaching is done at this point in the season,” Waller said. "We’re just ready to go execute and play at our best. That’s what I’ve like about these boys, they’ve came on strong in what I call the money part of the season.”
The Buffs will have their work cut out for them, but Waller thinks that with all the adversity they’ve already seen this year, it has all been preparation that will be extremely beneficial for his gritty squad.
“We’ve won a lot of tough matches,” he said. “These boys have found ways to win and be coachable. In close matches, we’ve been able to pull it out. Even if it wasn’t our best tennis, we’ve found ways to win. That shows a lot of their character, and I think that’s going to help.”
