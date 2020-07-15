HS SOFTBALL: Wilburton releases 2020 fast-pitch schedule

The Wilburton Lady Diggers will be set to return the the diamond this fall as they release the schedule for the 2020 fast-pitch softball season.
Last season, Wilburton made a run through the playoffs after finishing 12-0 in district play. The Lady Diggers will be looking to return to playoff action once again this season.
Wilburton will open the season with a three-game home stand starting Aug. 10 against Muldrow. It’ll hit the road to Oktaha for their first tournament of the season on Aug. 20.
After returning home, Wilburton will host two teams in one day with Tahlequah Sequoyah and Whitesboro coming to town on Aug. 25.
September will usher more tournaments for the Lady Diggers, as they take on opponents in the Silo Tournament on Sept. 10 as well as the Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament on Sept. 17.
The Lady Diggers will return to Wilburton to take on Howe and McAlester on back-to-back days on Sept. 21-22 before ending the season on the road, with the final regular season game set at Heavener on Sept. 29.
Here’s the complete 2020 fast-pitch schedule for Wilburton:
Aug. 10 vs. Muldrow, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 vs. Hulbert, 4 p.m./5:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 vs. Kiowa, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Howe, 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 at Oktaha Tournament, TBA
Aug. 24 at Central Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah/Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m/7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Panama, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Colcord, 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Panama, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Silo Tournament, TBA
Sept. 14 vs. Stigler, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Chouteau-Mazie, 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament, TBA
Sept. 21 vs. Howe, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. McAlester, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
