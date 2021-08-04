HS SOFTBALL: Wilburton, Hartshorne prepare for upcoming season

The Lady Diggers are eager to get the season started.
Wilburton softball coach Justin Lowder said although there were a few players that have moved on after graduation, the bulk of the team is making its return.
“We bring back the core of our group,” Lowder said. "So that's really nice."
He mentioned the duo of seniors Hailey Stanford — who earned .404 batting average, notched 24 runs and 39 RBIs last fall — and pitcher Haylee Anderson, who put in a 2.53 ERA performance with 122 strikeouts last season..
Lowder also highlighted others like Shay Vandeburg and Khloe Roath, while also saying that he has a large group of talented and eager underclassmen to go with his veteran players.
And with a new season, Lowder said it’s a new opportunity for some of those younger players to step into new roles.
“We’re kind of a mixture,” he said. “Hopefully that pays off well for them and they can play an even bigger role this year.”
Like many schools across the area, Wilburton will be playing district play in season this year. Lowder said it’s an interesting wrinkle, and it changes things on how they approach the regular season.
“With the way playoffs and everything are set up now, we play district games in the first week,” he said. “So, you’ve pretty much got to be ready to go from the word go. Your season was preparing you for the playoffs, now your playoffs start in the season.”
Wilburton opens its season Aug. 9 with a home game against Indianola.
HARTSHORNE
The Lady Miners are ready to get back to the field.
Hartshorne returns to fast-pitch softball action next week, looking to continue the trend of success after recording a 24-9 record and district championship last fall.
Although they lost Nadairah Alexander to graduation in May, the Lady Miners will see the return of players such as senior and University of Arkansas at Monticello commit Cortrnee Sensibaugh — who averaged .538 at the plate and scored 45 runs last fall — as well as Charlie Curliss, Railey Spears, and Britton Barone.
All four players were members of McAlester News-Capital All-Area Softball Teams in 2020-2021.
Like their counterparts across Gowen Mountain, the Lady Miners will see district play during the season in a completely new district — which also includes fellow locals Wilburton, Canadian, Savanna as some of the teams, as well as Calera, Colbert, and Silo.
Hartshorne begins its season at home with an Aug. 9 matchup against Quinton.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
