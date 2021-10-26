HS SOFTBALL: Ten Lady Buffs earn all-district honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoAllison Bond was one of ten Lady Buffs named to District 5A-4 honors, with McAlester also earning an academic achievement award.

The Lady Buffs have taken home some postseason awards.

McAlester softball had multiple players named to 5A-4 All-District honors, and the team took home an academic achievement award for their efforts in the classroom.

Kynli Jones was named as one of the top pitchers in the district, while Stevie Stinchcomb and Elizabeth Milligan were named as all-district honorees for their play at second base and shortstop, respectively.

Allison Bond was named as a top outfielder in the district, while Lexi Zurovetz was added to the team in the utility position.

Meanwhile, Madison Ayers, Brooklynn Weiher, Jada Ponce, Madigan Griffith, and Shylie Mason were all given honorable mention honors.

Additionally, the Lady Buffs were awarded yet another honor for their achievements off the field — earning a Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for their work as a team in the classroom.

Here is the complete District 5A-4 All-District honors:

Player of the Year: Lexi Hannah, Tahlequah

Pitcher of the Year: Abi Gregory, Durant

Offensive Player of the Year: Kayten Herman, Glenpool

Defensive Player of the Year: Hailey Enlow, Tahlequah

Pitcher: Mikah Vann, Tahlequah

Pitcher: Anneca Anderson, Shawnee

Pitcher: Kynli Jones, McAlester

Catcher: Jaeyn Buttery, Tahlequah

Catcher: Lylith Harris, Durant

First Base: Sawyer Strange, Durant

Second Base: Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester

Third Base: Jayley Ray, Tahlequah

Shortstop: Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester

Outfield: Mia Allen, Tahlequah

Outfield: Riley Kaler, Durant

Outfield: Allison Bond, McAlester

Utility: Lexi Zurovetz, McAlester

Utility: Bellamy Knight, Durant

Utility: Charlea Cochran, Tahlequah

Utility: Stormee Reed, Shawnee

Utility: Gracyn McGowan, Glenpool

Utility: Aubrey Tomlinson, Durant

Coach of the Year: Chris Ray, Tahlequah

HONORABLE MENTION

Madison Ayers, McAlester

Brooklynn Weiher, McAlester

Jada Ponce, McAlester

Madigan Griffith, McAlester

Shylie Mason, McAlester

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you