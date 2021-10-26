HS SOFTBALL: Ten Lady Buffs earn all-district honors

The Lady Buffs have taken home some postseason awards.
McAlester softball had multiple players named to 5A-4 All-District honors, and the team took home an academic achievement award for their efforts in the classroom.
Kynli Jones was named as one of the top pitchers in the district, while Stevie Stinchcomb and Elizabeth Milligan were named as all-district honorees for their play at second base and shortstop, respectively.
Allison Bond was named as a top outfielder in the district, while Lexi Zurovetz was added to the team in the utility position.
Meanwhile, Madison Ayers, Brooklynn Weiher, Jada Ponce, Madigan Griffith, and Shylie Mason were all given honorable mention honors.
Additionally, the Lady Buffs were awarded yet another honor for their achievements off the field — earning a Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for their work as a team in the classroom.
Here is the complete District 5A-4 All-District honors:
Player of the Year: Lexi Hannah, Tahlequah
Pitcher of the Year: Abi Gregory, Durant
Offensive Player of the Year: Kayten Herman, Glenpool
Defensive Player of the Year: Hailey Enlow, Tahlequah
Pitcher: Mikah Vann, Tahlequah
Pitcher: Anneca Anderson, Shawnee
Pitcher: Kynli Jones, McAlester
Catcher: Jaeyn Buttery, Tahlequah
Catcher: Lylith Harris, Durant
First Base: Sawyer Strange, Durant
Second Base: Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester
Third Base: Jayley Ray, Tahlequah
Shortstop: Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester
Outfield: Mia Allen, Tahlequah
Outfield: Riley Kaler, Durant
Outfield: Allison Bond, McAlester
Utility: Lexi Zurovetz, McAlester
Utility: Bellamy Knight, Durant
Utility: Charlea Cochran, Tahlequah
Utility: Stormee Reed, Shawnee
Utility: Gracyn McGowan, Glenpool
Utility: Aubrey Tomlinson, Durant
Coach of the Year: Chris Ray, Tahlequah
HONORABLE MENTION
Madison Ayers, McAlester
Brooklynn Weiher, McAlester
Jada Ponce, McAlester
Madigan Griffith, McAlester
Shylie Mason, McAlester
