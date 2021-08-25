HS SOFTBALL: Teams battle in second day of play

It was a battle to the end.
Haileyville and Canadian faced off in a back-and-forth battle in the second day of the Pitt 8 Festival, with the Lady Warriors taking the 10-9 win.
The Lady Cougars got things started early, scoring two runs in the opening frame. Haileyville answered with a run of their own, but Canadian responded with a five-run inning in the top of the third to take a substantial lead.
That’s when the Lady Warriors responded with a four-run inning that closed the gap to just two runs heading into the fourth inning.
The momentum from the previous inning continued at the plate for both teams. After the Lady Cougars scored two, Haileyville responded with a four-run inning to tie up the game.
With the festival's time limit looming, the Lady Warriors held off Canadian defensively before going to work at the plate in the bottom of the inning.
After a walk put Olivia Hauff on the bags, Shelby Ranells used a well-placed bunt to advance Hauff to third. That’s when Jaide Wilks stepped up to the plate and hit a ground ball toward third base that would score the go-ahead run and give Haileyville the win.
Here are scoring updates for all teams from the Pitt 8 Festival:
Aug. 23
Canadian vs. Savanna
Pittsburg 10, Crowder 0
Indianola 12, Haileyville 2
Pittsburg 10, Savanna 1
Crowder 3, Haileyvlle 0
Stuart 11, Indianola 1
Kiowa 9, Pittsburg 1
Indianola 7, Canadian 3
Stuart 16, Haileyville 0
Kiowa 18, Crowder 0
Stuart 11, Canadian 0
Aug. 24
Pittsburg 21, Canadian 0
Indianola vs. Savanna
Haileyville 10, Canadian 9
Stuart 12, Crowder 0
Kiowa 9, Savanna 0
Kiowa 6, Indianola 2
Stuart 6, Pittsburg 1
Savanna vs. Crowder
Haileyville vs. Kiowa
Aug. 30
Stuart vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
Crowder vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.
Crowder vs. Indianola, 8 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
