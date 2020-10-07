HS SOFTBALL: Stuart's teamwork propelling postseason run

Stuart plans on finishing its season the way it started — by competing together.
The Lady Hornets will be making their way to the Class A State Tournament in Oklahoma City on Thursday, with the hopes of returning home with some new hardware.
Stuart (28-5) has been using explosive offense and gritty defense to overcome opponents and adversity all season long. Coach Chance Chapman said his team has done a great job of producing on both sides of the ball, and it has fueled their postseason run.
“We are proud of the way we’ve played, for the most part,” Chapman said. “The girls are still on a high note and they're ready to go on Thursday."
They ran the gauntlet unscathed during the Pitt 8 Festival in late-August, early-September, and have notched wins over ranked opponents in both Class A and B. They continued to ride the wave of success to help overpower their opponents in postseason play to reach the state’s top tournament.
Chapman said one reason his team has been able to win is because they work hard in all facets of the game — on the field, in the circle, and at the plate.
“We’re not one-dimensional. We’re multi-dimensional,” Chapman said. “I really like my group. They don’t have any quit in them. They’re definitely hard-nosed and they want to compete all the time."
The next test will see the Lady Hornets face off against Binger-Oney (31-3) on Thursday. The Lady Bobcats are the No. 1 team in Class A, but Stuart isn’t letting that phase them in the slightest.
The winner of that contest will play against the winner between Caddo and Fairland, with a chance to advance to championship Saturday.
“We’re going to have to hit the ball. We’re going to have to do a good job scoring the runs,” Chapman said. “You go to the state tournament, every team up there can play. You’re going to have to play your game and do every aspect of your game right to give yourself a chance to win.”
But Chapman said that one special thing about the Lady Hornets is how they play for each other. He said it’s their teamwork and encouragement that has played such a large part in their successes this season.
“They’re not about themselves, they’re about each other...That allows you to have different heroes each game,” Chapman said. "They’re just as proud for the girls in front of them as they are for themselves."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
