HS SOFTBALL: Stuart to 'show up and work' in the playoffs

The Stuart Lady Hornets have been enjoying successes in the 2020 fast-pitch softball season — and coach Chance Chapman believes it's because of how well his team plays together.
“I’ve got a bunch of girls that are chipping in and doing their part,” Chapman said. “I’m thankful for that team unity and what we have going on right now.
The Lady Hornets (22-5) have been making waves on the diamond all season, and have a Class A-No. 8 ranking as part of the reward heading into the fast-pitch softball district playoffs this week.
Chapman said he’s happy with how his team has been playing this season, especially because of the impacts that COVID-19 has had on schools and athletics.
“Things are going pretty well. With all the uncertainty surrounding it, we’ve basically just took it one day at a time,” Chapman said. “The kids have worked really hard, and they’ve done a good job. They’ve played hard, and I’m pleased with the results so far.”
Next up for the Lady Hornets will be playoff play, as they are set to participate in districts on Thursday against Strother and Wetumka. It will be a double-elimination tournament, with the first game set to start at 12 p.m.
“You wan to be on a positive note come playoff time,” Chapman said. “And I can say we’re in those places right now.”
Chapman said his players have bought in and are gelling together well. He mentioned the likes of Bailey Stewart — who has committed to Eastern Oklahoma State College — who’s pitching has helped lead the way.
“She’s doing a great job,” Chapman said. “She’s definitely a competitor.”
He also mentioned Addison Dalton as a spark plug for the team, as well as Braelyn Blasengame, Sydney Howell, Hailli Igou and many others that have continued to step up and play a part in Stuart’s success.
Chapman said that heading into the playoffs, the Lady Hornets are in high spirits. But he also said that they know they’ve got a job to do when they hit the field on Thursday.
“I think the girls are pretty pumped about it, but no playoffs are a given,” Chapman said. “You’ve got to show up and work this time of year. That’s what it’s all about.”
Here is the complete list of district dates and times:
Class A
District 10
At Stuart
Thursday
G1: Strother vs. Wetumka, noon
G2: Loser G1 vs. Stuart, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Stuart, 3 p.m.
G4: If one team has one loss and one team has no losses, they play. If all teams have one loss, Strother plays Wetumka, 4:30 p.m.
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Stuart, 6 p.m.
District 30
At Porum
Thursday
G1: Quinton vs. Crowder, 11 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Porum, 12:45 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Porum, 2:30 p.m.
G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3, 4:15 p.m.
G5: If necessary vs. one loss team, 5:30 p.m.
District 32
At Haileyville
Thursday
G1: Clayton vs. Haileyville, 11 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Wister, 12:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Wister, 2 p.m.
G4: 1 loss vs. No loss, or Haileyville vs. Clayton if all one loss, 3:30 p.m.
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Wister, 5 p.m.
Class B
District 1
At Kiowa
Kiowa wins the district after Stringtown withdraws.
District 4
At Moss
G1: Graham-Dustin vs. New Lima, 1 p.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Moss, 2:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Moss, 4 p.m.
G4: One loss vs. No loss, or Graham-Dustin vs. New Lima, 5:30 p.m.
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Moss, 7 p.m.
District 8
At Pittsburg
Thursday
G1: Boswell vs. Caney, 2:30 p.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Pittsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
G3: Winner G1 vs. Pittsburg, 1 p.m.
G4: One loss team vs. No loss team, 2:30 p.m., or Boswell vs. Caney if all have one loss, 4 p.m.
G5: If necessary, 4 p.m., or Winner G4 vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.
District 31
At Indianola
Thursday
G1: Midway vs. Wilson, 9 a.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Indianola, 10:30 a.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Indianola, noon
G4: No loss vs. One loss, 1:30 p.m.
G5: If necessary vs. one loss team, 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
