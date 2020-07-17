HS SOFTBALL: Stuart releases 2020 fast-pitch softball schedule

Stuart will once again be looking to return to the playoffs in the 2020 fast-pitch season after the release of the full schedule.
After a trip to regionals and a 23-14 record last season, the Lady Hornets return a seasoned core of players eager to prove itself on the diamond.
Stuart will open the season on the road, with contests at Caney, Webbers Falls, and the Ripley Tournament. The Lady Hornets will return home as they hose the Stuart Invitational Tournament on Aug. 20.
The Lady Hornets will then compete in the Pitt 8 Conference Festival, which will begin on Aug. 24 and wrap up on Aug. 31.
September will bring about a road trip to Clayton, Tushka, and New Lima before Stuart returns home to host Red Oak on Sept. 8. After another four-game road trip, the Lady Hornets will finish out the regular season at home against Caddo on Sept. 29.
Here is the complete 2020 Stuart fast-pitch schedule:
Aug. 8 at Calera/Caney (host), 5 p.m./6 p.m.
Aug. 13 at Ripley Tournament, TBA
Aug. 17 at Webbers Falls (host)/McCurtain, 4 p.m./5 p.m.
Aug. 20 Stuart Invitational Tournament, TBA
Aug. 24-25 at Pitt 8 Conference Festival, TBA
Aug. 27 vs. Roff, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Leflore Festival, TBA
Aug. 31 at Pitt 8 Conference Festival, TBA
Sept. 1 at Clayton, 1 p.m.
Sept. 3 at New Lima Tournament, TBA
Spet. 7 at Tushka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Soper, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Stonewall, 4 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Tupelo, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Maud, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Caddo, 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
