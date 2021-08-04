The Cowgirls are ready to keep the momentum going.
After competing with fellow area teams in summer play, Kiowa will return to fast-pitch action next week. And coach Keith Quaid said he was looking forward to getting out and competing once again.
“There’s no substitute for (live action),” he said. “Every time we’re on the field, we’re finding out where we need to improve on…and by the time we take the field, we’ll have those questions answered and we can function better on the field and react fast."
Last fall, the Cowgirls finished with a 32-7 record — earning district and regional titles, as well as an appearance in the state tournament semifinals.
And although Kiowa saw multiple impact players move on after graduation, Quaid said there’s still a lot of talent left that is willing to work and fill those roles.
“We’ve got a little bit different cast than we’ve had on the field (previously),” he said.
He mentioned the four core seniors of Chloe Crawley, Macie Rowland, Ella Stone, and Kourtnie McCormick, plus junior Halle Giaudrone. He also talked of some of the younger talent, including Mollie Bain and Allison Wolfenbarger.
But in any case, Quaid thinks there’s a lot of potential for his Cowgirl squad.
“I see there’s potential from each one of our students, so we’re really looking forward to the season,” he said.
STUART
Stuart has been hard at work this summer preparing for the fast-pitch season.
Coach Chance Chapman and his team have participated in summer leagues and scrimmages in preparation for the 2021 season, which they will open next week alongside the rest of the state.
The Lady Hornets boasted a 28-6 record last fall, while also being named as district and regional champions and appearing in the state tournament quarterfinals.
During the season, Stuart rattled off a 22-game win streak — including an undefeated run in the Pitt 8 Festival.
Although they lost a few players to graduation, Chapman’s team still has a lot of firepower both at the plate and in the field. Some of the returning impact players include Haili Igou, Braelyn Blasengame, and Geralyn Haney — who were all McAlester News-Capital all-area team members.
PITTSBURG
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers make their way to the diamond with a hungry corps of players ready to make a splash.
After earning a district crown and a regional tournament appearance last fall, the Lady Panthers return a talented group of players. Some of those include sisters Catyn and Camryn Graham — who had a .489 and .340 batting average, respectively — as well as Trinity Wiseman with a .500 batting average last fall.
Pittsburg will open its season on Aug. 10 against Sasakwa.
QUINTON
After losing players to graduation in May, the green and white are reloading with up and coming young talent to go along with its veteran upperclassmen. The team was able to start early with the help of summer league play in McAlester during the month of July. With coach Lisa Hilburn at the helm, Quinton will eagerly open the season on Aug. 9 on the road at Hartshorne.
INDIANOLA
Coach Kaleb Swboni’s tough competitive team returns to the field with a lot of young, hungry talent. They were also one of the teams to compete in summer league action at the Pittsburg County Softball Complex, earning valuable game experience while also building together as a team.
HAILEYVILLE
The Lady Warriors welcome a new coach in Braiden Black, who has taken over after a previous stint in Morrison. Haileyville was able to gain preseason experience with its participation in the McAlester summer league, playing against quality opponents and gaining an early grasp on the season before it even starts.
SAVANNA
Coach Nicole Murdaugh and her Lady Bulldogs squad officially take the field after also competing in the McAlester summer league. As with all teams, they used the opportunity to help boost the team and give them a final tune up before facing off in OSSAA action. Savanna will open its season on Aug. 9 with a home game against Silo.
CROWDER
Crowder will see a new start with new coach Lexi Watson. Watson takes over after previously spending time at her alma mater of Smithville. She also spent time playing college softball for Seminole State College and the University of Central Oklahoma before graduation in 2017.
CANADIAN
Canadian will be getting back to action looking to improve from its 3-19 record last season. The squad of hard-working players have seen real game-time action during their participation in summer league play, and will hit the ground running come the start of the season. The Lady Cougars will open the season on Aug. 10 with a home game against Hartshorne.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
