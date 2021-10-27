The results are in.
Six local softball players were named to the District 2A-5 All-District team for their efforts during the 2021 fast-pitch season.
Hartshorne's Courtnee Sensibaugh was named as the Defensive Player of the Year, as well as one of the district's top catchers. The senior was joined by her Lady Miner teammates Landri Sirmans — who was listed in both the pitcher and utility positions — and Railey Spears, also in the utility position.
Meanwhile, Wilburton also had three players named to the all-district team.
Haylee Anderson was honored as one of the top pitchers in the district, with Hailey Stanford earning top honors behind the plate. Shay Vanderburg joined her Lady Digger teammates on the team as she was honored in the utility position.
The Lady Miners finished the season 19-16 with a regional tournament appearance, while the Lady Diggers finished the year 16-9 also with a regional tournament appearance.
Here is the complete District 2A-5 All-District list of honors:
Player of the Year: Lexi McDonald, Silo
Pitcher of the Year, Christina Clark, Silo
Offensive Player of the Year: Shaylin Midgley, Silo
Defensive Player of the Year: Courtnee Sensibaugh, Hartshorne
Pitcher: Haylee Anderson, Wilburton
Pitcher: Landri Sirmans, Hartshorne
Pitcher: Cassidy Mullens, Calera
Catcher: Courtnee Sensibaugh, Hartshorne
Catcher: Hailey Stanford, Wilburton
First Base: Makayla Clark, Silo
Second Base: Shaylin Midgley, Silo
Third Base: Charley Hampton, Silo
Shortstop: Keegan Rowland, Colbert
Outfield: Katy White, Calera
Outfield: Syndney Bowens, Colbert
Outfield: Savanna Babb, Silo
Utility: Avery Beauchamp, Silo
Utility: Kiela Berryhill, Calera
Utility: Landri Sirmans, Hartshorne
Utility: Railey Spears, Hartshorne
Utility: Madi Glover, Calera
Utility: Shay Vanderburg, Wilburton
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.