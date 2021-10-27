The results are in.

Six local softball players were named to the District 2A-5 All-District team for their efforts during the 2021 fast-pitch season.

Hartshorne's Courtnee Sensibaugh was named as the Defensive Player of the Year, as well as one of the district's top catchers. The senior was joined by her Lady Miner teammates Landri Sirmans — who was listed in both the pitcher and utility positions — and Railey Spears, also in the utility position.

Meanwhile, Wilburton also had three players named to the all-district team. 

Haylee Anderson was honored as one of the top pitchers in the district, with Hailey Stanford earning top honors behind the plate. Shay Vanderburg joined her Lady Digger teammates on the team as she was honored in the utility position.

The Lady Miners finished the season 19-16 with a regional tournament appearance, while the Lady Diggers finished the year 16-9 also with a regional tournament appearance.

Here is the complete District 2A-5 All-District list of honors:

Player of the Year: Lexi McDonald, Silo

Pitcher of the Year, Christina Clark, Silo

Offensive Player of the Year: Shaylin Midgley, Silo

Defensive Player of the Year: Courtnee Sensibaugh, Hartshorne

Pitcher: Haylee Anderson, Wilburton

Pitcher: Landri Sirmans, Hartshorne

Pitcher: Cassidy Mullens, Calera

Catcher: Courtnee Sensibaugh, Hartshorne

Catcher: Hailey Stanford, Wilburton

First Base: Makayla Clark, Silo

Second Base: Shaylin Midgley, Silo

Third Base: Charley Hampton, Silo

Shortstop: Keegan Rowland, Colbert

Outfield: Katy White, Calera

Outfield: Syndney Bowens, Colbert

Outfield: Savanna Babb, Silo

Utility: Avery Beauchamp, Silo

Utility: Kiela Berryhill, Calera

Utility: Landri Sirmans, Hartshorne

Utility: Railey Spears, Hartshorne

Utility: Madi Glover, Calera

Utility: Shay Vanderburg, Wilburton

