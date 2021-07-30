HS SOFTBALL: Savanna releases 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule

Savanna is gearing up for the return to action as it releases the 2021 fall fast-pitch softball schedule.

The Lady Dawgs will open their season on Aug. 9 at the home against Silo, then follow that up with another home tilt against Wilburton the following day.

Savanna will later participate in back-to-back festivals, first at the Kiowa Festival Aug. 19-21 followed by the annual Pitt 8 Festival Aug. 23-24.

The month of September will bring in another tournament for the Lady Dawgs, this time at Indianola on Sept. 2-4 at the Labor Day Warrior Classic.

The final home game of the regular season is scheduled for Sept. 20 against Colbert, with Savanna finishing out on the road at Canadian and Hartshorne before the start of postseason play.

Here is the complete Savanna 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule: 

Aug. 9 vs. Silo, 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Wilburton, 4 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Indianola, 3 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Calera, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 vs. Hartshorne, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19-21 at Kiowa Festival, TBA

Aug. 23-24 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA

Aug. 26 at Haileyville, 4 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Canadian, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 2-4 at Indianola Tournament, TBA

Sept. 7 at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Haileyville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Allen, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Colbert, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Calera, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Colbert, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Canadian, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Hartshorne, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1-2 at Regionals, TBA

Oct. 8-9 at State, TBA

