HS SOFTBALL ROUNUP: Indianola takes high-offense win over Quinton

The Warriorettes bats got moving, and the hits became contagious.
Indianola faced off against Quinton on Friday, where the Warriorettes bolted out to the 10-2 win.
The Warriorettes struck first in the bottom of the first inning, using a bunt from Katie Brown that resulted in a fielder’s choice and Abbi Collins crossing the plate to score and take the early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Bethany Box drilled a high-flying ball to left field, resulting in Emily O’Dell crossing the plate to extend the lead. Indianola then filled up the bases, and used back-to-back walks to add two more runs.
Brown returned to the plate, and hit a line drive to center field for the two-run RBI single and give Indianola a 6-0 lead.
But Quinton struck back in the top of the fourth inning. Lila Gragg led off with a grounder to third to put herself on base. Emma Floyd next bunted, and the green and white used its base running to put the runners on second and third. Abbi Miller was then walked, loading up the bases for Quinton.
That’s when Paislee Powell hit a ground ball towards second base, and Gragg and Floyd scored to cut into the lead and make it a 6-2 ballgame.
Indianola later responded in the bottom of the fifth inning. After the Warriorettes earned back-to-back walks to open the frame, Box hit a hard ground ball single toward short to fill up the bases.
Jordan Totten followed with an RBI single, and back-to-back walks earned two more runs. The offensive push was capped off from a line drive to center from Patience Melchor to seal away the win for the Warriorettes.
Brown and Melcher combined for five RBIs to lead the way for Indianola, while Totten, Collins and Graci Ward all added in an RBI each. Ward also had a strong showing pitching for the Warriorettes, striking out 10 in the win.
Powell led Quinton with two RBIs, followed by Gragg going 1-2 at the plate. Gragg also led the defensive efforts, striking out four from the circle.
Here is a list of reported fast-pitch softball scores from 9/5-9/10:
SEPTEMBER 5
McAlester 12, Tulsa Rogers 0
SEPTEMBER 6
Indianola 11, Canadian 1
Crowder 14, Gans 6
Keota 12, Crowder 0
Buffalo Valley 10, Hartshorne 0
Kiowa 4, Rock Creek 1
Pittsburg 11, Asher 2
Cameron 1, Quinton 0
Savanna 7, Wilburton 6
Wilburton 11, Savanna 1
SEPTEMBER 8
Savanna 10, Canadian 2
Savanna 11, Canadian 0
Crowder 11, New Lima 3
Weleetka 10, Crowder 2
Eufaula 9, Hartshorne 0
Savanna 5, Hartshorne 4
Tushka 12, Indianola 0
Tahlequah 20, McAlester 1
Whitesboro 6, Pittsburg 2
Wilburton 12, Quinton 2
SEPTEMBER 9
Crowder 6, Canadian 0
Indianola 10, Quinton 2
Shawnee 6, McAlester 1
Pittsburg 11, LeFlore 5
Cameron 7, Pittsburg 5
Stuart 16, Rattan 3
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
