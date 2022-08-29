HS SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Quinton takes big win over Haileyville

The green and white hit the accelerator and didn’t look back.
Quinton hosted Haileyville on Friday for a Pittsburg County battle, where the green and white bolted out to the 19-4 win.
The home team struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Lila Gragg hit an RBI single. Quinton then loaded up the bags and took advantage of four walks to extend its lead. That’s when Claire Lowrimore blasted a double to center to add two more runs.
Later, Gragg got her second hit of the inning as she sent a high-flying ball into play to score another run. Quinton then loaded up the bases once again, and used a pair of hit-by-pitches to score twice more to lead 12-0 after the opening inning.
In the top of the second inning, Haileyville worked to cut into the deficit. A single by Madison McSwain got the Lady Warriors moving, and they soon found themselves loading up the bases.
Delilah Comstock was next walked, breaking the ice for the Lady Warriors. Lexi Jeffery next used crafty base-running as she took advantage of a passed ball to score another run for Haileyville.
But as Quinton returned to the bats, the green and white continued to find success at the plate. After loading up the bases once again, back-to-back walks added in a pair of runs, followed by an RBI single from Emma Floyd to score one more.
Abby Miller next bunted toward third base, safely reaching the bags and scoring a run. And Quinton later used a steal of home from Paislee Powell to seal and cap off the victory.
Gragg led the way for Quinton, going 2-2 at the plate with two RBIs, followed by Lowrimore with two RBIs as well. Tannah Davison got it done in the circle with two strikeouts.
McSwain led the way for the Lady Warriors, going 1-1 and scoring a run.
Here is a list of reported fast-pitch softball scores from 8/22-8/27:
AUGUST 22
Indianola 12, Canadian 3
Stuart 15, Canadian 0
Pittsburg 8, Crowder 4
Crowder 15, Haileyville 2
Kiowa 14, Crowder 0
Indianola 13, Haileyville 1
Stuart 16, Haileyville 1
Kiowa 5, Pittsburg 1
McAlester 7, Quinton 3
Pittsburg 12, Savanna 0
Savanna 5, Canadian 0
Stuart 11, Indianola 1
AUGUST 23
Pittsburg 15, Canadian 1
Savanna 6, Crowder 2
Kiowa 12, Haileyville 0
Hartshorne 8, Wilburton 6
Indianola 6, Savanna 0
Kiowa 10, Indianola 0
Kiowa 11, Savanna 0
Muskogee 2, McAlester 1 (Ext. Inn.)
Stuart 14, Pittsburg 1
Quinton 11, McCurtain 1
Stuart 13, Crowder 3
Stuart 15, Canadian 0
AUGUST 25
Silo 18, Hartshorne 3
Silo 8, Hartshorne 0
Kiowa 8, Caney 4
Tahlequah 10, McAlester 0
Pittsburg 12, Webbers Falls 0
Cameron 17, Quinton 2
Colbert 11, Savanna 1
Stuart 5, Antler 2
Wilburton 6, Calera 4
Wilburton 11, Calera 7
AUGUST 26
Hartshorne 12, Canadian 0
Hartshorne 16, Canadian 3
Wister 9, Crowder 1
Heavener 17, Crowder 2
Quinton 19, Haileyville 4
Grandfield 8, Pittsburg 6
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.