HS SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Kiowa tops Stuart, stays undefeated at Pitt 8 Festival

The Cowgirls faced the gauntlet Pitt 8 field, and came out the other side unscathed.
Kiowa went toe-to-toe with Stuart in their final game of the Pitt 8 Festival last Monday, where the Cowgirls took the 2-1 win to remain undefeated in the annual round-robin festival.
Stuart struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Geralyn Haney and Kaylee Ford hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the bases, with Haili Igou next sending a high-flying sacrifice ball to right field to score the game's opening run.
Both teams would then buckle down defensively, leading to a stalemate for the next several frames. It wouldn't be until the top of the sixth inning when the tide began to change.
Stuart got two quick outs from the first batters of the inning for the Cowgirls. But they stayed determined to equalize as Paige Igou stepped up to the plate. She saw her opportunity and swung for the fences — resulting in a moon blast that sailed beyond the field of play to tie up the game at 1-1.
The hitting became contagious as Regan Dominic followed up the dinger with a fly ball to center for a double, and Halle Giaudrone added in a double of her own to score the go-ahead run.
That would prove to be the final difference-maker in the game, as the Cowgirls held on to seal away the win and stay undefeated in the conference festival.
Paige Igou led the way for the Cowgirls, going 1-3 with the home run blast, followed by Giaudrone going 1-2 with an RBI. Dominic got the win in the circle, striking out three.
Haili Igou led the Lady Hornets, going 1-3 with the RBI, while Kira Meaders had a dominant showing in the circle and struck out 12 batters.
Here is a list of reported fast-pitch softball scores from 8/29-9/3:
AUGUST 29
Crowder 9, Canadian 3
Indianola 5, Crowder 3
Pittsburg 15, Haileyville 0
Pittsburg 7, Indianola 3
Kiowa 12, Canadian 0
Kiowa 2, Stuart 1
Quinton 17, Webbers Falls 0
Stuart 10, Savanna 0
Savanna 15, Haileyville 0
Wister 4, Wilburton 2
AUGUST 30
Hartshorne 7, Calera 2
Calera 17, Hartshorne 3
Moss 4, Kiowa 1
Wister 12, McAlester 0
Pittsburg 10, Allen 3
Silo 12, Savanna 0
Silo 10, Savanna 0
Colbert 15, Wilburton 2
SEPTEMBER 1
Varnum 11, Crowder 1
Crowder 6, Okemah 4
Cameron 4, Indianola 2
Kiowa 12, Dale JV 0
Kiowa 9, Atoka 2
Pittsburg 12, Weleetka 1
Stuart 4, Pittsburg 0
Roff 4, Quinton 0
Tupelo 11, Savanna 0
Stuart 10, Warner 0
SEPTEMBER 2
Pittsburg 10, Crowder 0
Caney 10, Hartshorne 6 (Ext. Inn.)
LeFlore 4, Indianola 2
Indianola 9, Quinton 4
Dale 6, Kiowa 0
Kiowa 5, Kingston 3
Pittsburg 5, Varnum 4
Savanna 6, Cameron 5
LeFlore 3, Savanna 2
Stuart 2, Eufaula 0
Stuart 8, Eufaula 0
SEPTEMBER 3
Tushka 10, Kiowa 2
Eufaula 5, Pittsburg 1
