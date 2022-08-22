HS SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Cowgirls end Kiowa-Stuart Tourney with win

The Cowgirls wanted to end on a high note.
Kiowa faced off against LeFlore in the final day of the Kiowa-Stuart Tournament Saturday, where the Cowgirls took the 9-0 win.
The Cowgirls struck first in the bottom of the first inning, as Paige Igou used an error to her advantage to cross home plate and a hard-hit ground ball from Mollie Bain resulted in a 2-0 lead.
Kiowa used crafty base running the bottom of the second inning as Tyler Giaudrone and Igou both scored on errors to extend the lead. Bain then knocked another RBI to center followed by Allison Wolfenbarger putting the ball in play to score another run to make it a 6-0 Cowgirl lead. after two innings.
Later in the bottom of the fourth inning, Mollie Bain knocked a high flying ball to left for score once again for the Cowgirls and load up the bags. Wolfenbarger was then walked herself, adding another tally to the Kiowa lead.
That was when Maccie Bain hit a ground ball into play to force a fielder’s choice, and earn the Cowgirls another run to secure the 9-0 win.
Next up for the Cowgirls, they’ll continue with Pitt 8 Festival play on Tuesday before hosting Caney at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Here is a list of reported fast-pitch softball scores from 8/17-8/20:
AUGUST 18
Crowder 10, Wilburton 1
Henryetta 10, Crowder 0
Asher 17, Haileyville 0
Stuart 4, Hartshorne 0
Caney 8, Hartshorne 1
Indianola 5, Wetumka 4
Indianola 5, Wilson 3
Kiowa 6, Pittsburg 3
Moss 3, Kiowa 2 (Ext. Inn.)
Haskell 7, McAlester 0
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 7, McAlester 5
Pittsburg 8, Savanna 3
Coalgate 14, Savanna 2
Stuart 12, Atoka 0
Oktaha 12, Wilburton 0
AUGUST 19
Silo 15, Canadian 0
Silo 17, Canadian 1
Oktaha 12, Crowder 0
Wewoka 16, Haileyville 5
Atoka 5, Hartshorne 4
Ripley 17, Hartshorne 1
Dewar 8, Indianola 0
Indianola 13, New Lima 5
Coalgate 12, Kiowa 0
Kiowa 10, Savanna 0
Wilburton 11, McAlester 6
Pittsburg 5, Coalgate 4
Moss 9, Pittsburg 0
Moss 13, Savanna 1
Stuart 10, LeFlore 2
Stuart 9, Caney 0
Henryetta 7, Wilburton 1
AUGUST 20
Kiowa 9, LeFlore 0
Ripley 6, Stuart 2
Coalgate 7, Stuart 4
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
