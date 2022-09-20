HS SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Camryn Graham drives in five in Senior Day win for Pittsburg

Locked in a tight ballgame, one swing of the bat changed all the momentum for the Lady Panthers.
Pittsburg hosted Smithville on Monday, where the Lady Panthers used their power at the plate to take a 13-5 win.
Smithville opened up the game scoring two runs in the first frame to take the early lead, but the Lady Panthers struck right back in the bottom of the inning thanks to an Akiera Hawk RBI single and a later steal of home to tie the game at 2-2.
After Smithville again scored two runs in the next inning to retake the lead, Pittsburg responded with a big inning in the next frame.
Three straight walks loaded up the bags for the Lady Panthers as Camryn Graham took to the plate. She blasted a line drive to left field, resulting in a triple and three runs scored to put Pittsburg in the lead.
Later, Raina Meashintubby added in an RBI single, and Pittsburg found itself in a 7-4 lead after just two innings.
But the Lady Panthers weren’t done scoring yet. Rhyan Joshnston hit a grounder in the bottom of the next inning that resulted in a score, and Graham blasted a home run ball over the left field fence to make it a 10-4 Pittsburg lead.
Smithville added in another run in the top of the fifth inning to try to cut into the deficit, but Pittsburg responded once more with a two-RBI double from Hawk in the bottom of the fifth to enforce the run-rule and seal away the win.
Camryn Graham led the way, going 2-3 with five RBIs, followed by Hawk with three RBIs and Meashintubby adding in another. Hawk also held it down defensively in the circle, striking out five in the win.
Pittsburg will now turn its attention to district tournament play this week against Crowder and Graham-Dustin as the Lady Panthers begin their postseason journey.
Here is a list of reported local fast-pitch softball scores from 9/12-9/19:
SEPTEMBER 12
Crowder 11, Graham-Dustin 0
Crowder 11, Clayton-Moyers 2
Savanna 1, Haileyville 0
Stuart 12, Hartshorne 0
Indianola 11, Coleman-Victory Life 1
Kiowa 3, Roff 1
McAlester 15, Quinton 0
Caney 6, Pittsburg 0
Savanna 11, Calvin 0
Savanna 1, Stringtown 0
Silo 16, Wilburton 2
SEPTEMBER 13
Porum 15, Canadian 1
Crowder 13, Indianola 2
Wilburton 21, Hartshorne 19
Kiowa 7, Tushka 3
Keota 15, Quinton 0
Rock Creek 5, Savanna 1
Allen 12, Savanna 0
Stuart 1, Roff 0
SEPTEMBER 15
Allen 14, Canadian 1
McAlester 12, Ardmore 2
Oilton 8, Pittsburg 5
Calera 10, Savanna 6
Stuart 7, Wetumka 0
Colbert 10, Wilburton 0
SEPTEMBER 16
Crowder 8, Savanna 3
Sterling 2, Kiowa 1
Kiowa 13, Cameron 5
Lone Grove 16, McAlester 4
McAlester 5, Broken Bow 4
Silo 4, Pittsburg 2
Kremin-Hillsdale 3, Pittsburg 0
Roland 10, Quinton 0
Stuart 1, Moss 0
SEPTEMBER 17
McAlester 5, Duncan 3
Caddo 14, McAlester 0
SEPTEMBER 19
Wilburton 10, Canadian 0
Wister 10, Crowder 0
Crowder 13, Talihina 7
Quinton 12, Indianola 11
Durant 7, McAlester 0
Pittsburg 13, Smithville 5
Colbert 12, Savanna 1
Red Oak 3, Stuart 2
Wilburton 14, McCurtain 6
